Are Analytica Limited’s (ASX:ALT) Interest Costs Too High?

Analytica Limited (ASX:ALT), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is ALT will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

Is ALT growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. ALT’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. Opposite to the high growth we were expecting, ALT’s negative revenue growth of -19% hardly justifies opting for zero-debt. If the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

Can ALT pay its short-term liabilities?

Since Analytica doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. Looking at ALT’s AU$420k in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of AU$3.1m, leading to a 7.29x current account ratio. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

Next Steps:

Having no debt on the books means ALT has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. Since there is also no concerns around ALT’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Moving forward, its financial position may be different. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how ALT has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Analytica to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

