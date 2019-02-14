How Should You Analyze REIT Stock GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

GDI Property Group is a AU$737m small-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Sydney, Australia. REITs own and operate income-generating property and adhere to a different set of regulations. This impacts how GDI’s business operates and also how we should analyse its stock. Below, I’ll look at a few important metrics to keep in mind as part of your research on GDI.

Funds from Operations (FFO) is a higher quality measure of GDI’s earnings compared to net income. This term is very common in the REIT investing world as it provides a cleaner look at its cash flow from daily operations by excluding impact of one-off activities or non-cash items such as depreciation. For GDI, its FFO of AU$52m makes up 113% of its gross profit, which means the majority of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

Robust financial health can be measured using a common metric in the REIT investing world, FFO-to-debt. The calculation roughly estimates how long it will take for GDI to repay debt on its balance sheet, which gives us insight into how much risk is associated with having that level of debt on its books. With a ratio of 56%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as modest risk. This would take GDI around 2 years to pay off using operating income alone, which is reasonable, given that long term debt is a multi-year commitment.

I also look at GDI’s interest coverage ratio, which demonstrates how many times its earnings can cover its yearly interest expense. This is similar to the concept above, but looks at the upcoming obligations. The ratio is typically calculated using EBIT, but for a REIT stock, it’s better to use FFO divided by net interest. With an interest coverage ratio of 12.88x, its safe to say GDI is producing more than enough funds to cover its upcoming payments.

In terms of valuing GDI, FFO can also be used as a form of relative valuation. Instead of the P/E ratio, P/FFO is used instead, which is very common for REIT stocks. GDI’s price-to-FFO is 14.52x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is slightly undervalued.

In this article, I’ve taken a look at Funds from Operations using various metrics, but it is certainly not sufficient to derive an investment decision based on this value alone. GDI Property Group can bring about diversification for your portfolio, but before you decide to invest, take a look at the other aspects you must consider before investing:

