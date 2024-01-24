Analyzing family businesses? There's a competition for that.

GRAND RAPIDS — A team of students from Grand Valley State University made history by taking first place in a recent international business competition.

The team became the first-ever from the U.S. to win the Schlesinger Global Family Enterprise Case Competition at the University of Vermont. It consisted of students Abby Hoffman, Alina Ladewig, Teddy Rounds and Justin Quinn.

“Congratulations to Abby, Alina, Teddy and Justin for representing the Seidman College of Business and GVSU,” Diana Lawson, dean of the Seidman College of Business, wrote in a statement. “We are so proud of them and their significant accomplishment.”

The team was led by Ana Gonzalez, student advisor and director of the Family Owned Business Institute at Seidman, and Chandresh Baid, assistant professor of management.

From left, Teddy Rounds, Abby Hoffman, Ana Gonzalez, Alina Ladewig and Justin Quinn.

The four-day competition requires teams to act as consultants and analyze family-owned businesses of varying backgrounds and histories. Students submit their findings and recommendations in a 20-minute presentation. Judges grade their decision-making and strategic process.

“The businesses the students review in the competition could be anything,” Gonzalez said. “Companies that are 35 years old or 120 years old, or a four-generation family business that's diversified with very large holdings. That’s what’s interesting about family businesses, is that they come in all shapes and sizes."

Teams have eight months to review the opening case. After the first round, teams face two more rounds with four hours to review and strategize before building a presentation for a panel that includes scholars, consultants and executives and employees of family businesses.

Since its first event in 2013, more than 800 competitors from 66 universities and 37 countries have competed in the Schlesinger Global Family Enterprise Case Competition.

“I grew up in a family business, so this gave me a greater understanding of businesses in general,” Hoffman said. “Being able to look more holistically at each case helped me realize all of the dimensions involved with a family business.”

This was GVSU's decade-anniversary participating in the competition.

