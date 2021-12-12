Analyzing the historic tornadoes that ravaged the Midwest
CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli analyzes the potential causes of this Friday's historic tornadoes and where the storms are headed next.
A powerful storm is expected to engulf the West Coast and will have the potential to unleash a month's worth of rain and feet of snowfall from the Cascades to the Sierra Nevada into early next week. Heavy rain and snow will be beneficial for drought relief, but it can lead to major problems for travelers and pose risks to lives and property. AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking this storm since Thursday, where the strengthening cyclone moved from the Bering Sea between Alaska and Russia
This week’s storm, bringing up to 10 feet of snow and much-needed rain, “will likely be remembered for years to come,” forecasters say.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall after 6 p.m. Friday in Wausau, Rhinelander, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids.
Tens of millions of Americans are set to spend the final days of fall basking in a December heat wave that will send temperatures soaring as high as 30 or even 40 degrees above normal in the days ahead. Even though Old Man Winter was alive and well in the western United States and parts of the northern Plains on Friday, where significant snow was falling to close out the week, his visit to most of those places will end abruptly, and unseasonably warm weather will envelop much of the eastern two-
Snowfall continues to gather across southern Minnesota with the band of snow slowly encroaching on the Twin Cities. Snow is expected to fall in the metro from noon through midnight. The snowfall gradient is incredibly tight, but the Twin Cities is expected to get between 4 and 6 inches or more with 12 or more inches likely in parts of southern Minnesota. A winter storm warning is in effect for the south and east metro with a winter advisory in the north metro.
A potentially epic December heat wave is set to blanket much of the contiguous U.S. over the next two weeks, potentially leading several cities and states to set records for the warmest first month of winter on record. The big picture: In a major pattern shift, the jet stream is poised to dive south toward the western U.S., bringing much-needed rains and mountain snows to a parched California and other western states. But to the east of this jet stream dip, or trough, a potentially record strong
Central, north central and northeast Wisconsin see up to a foot of snow in some areas as snowstorm beginning Friday night continues into Saturday
The National Weather Service will confirm if a single tornado tracked over 200 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky, which could set the record for longest tornado in U.S. history
The latest storm follows days of freezing temperatures in Fresno.
One train car landed in a home, but firefighters on scene said there were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities at the site.
Gallup predicted to be most troublesome area ahead of New Mexico's winter storm
U.S. natural gas prices have fallen significantly in November, crushing bullish traders in the process, but now, once again, the narrative seems to be flipping from warmer weather to colder weather as an arctic polar vortex could bring much colder weather to the U.S.
As a majority of the state battled heavy snow Friday into Saturday, Milwaukee and parts south faced only rain and wind.
The winter storm that moved through the Twin Cities Friday afternoon and evening dropped more than a foot and a half of snow on some parts of the area. Woodbury appears to have the highest total in the metro area Saturday morning with an unofficial 20 inches. Other unofficial reports put Inver Grove Heights, Rosemount and Eagan at 18 inches, and Minneapolis close to 9 inches. Here's a list of ...
Tri-Cities to see wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Tornadoes that occur overnight are more than twice as likely to kill a person than one that happens during the day, scientists found.
With snow on its way, San Bernardino County officials are warning residents heading for the mountains to stay clear of roadways and private property.
The overnight tornado allegedly traveled over 220 miles, which if confirmed true, would be a new record.
Tornadoes and severe weather tore through Kentucky, Illinois and other neighboring states. The governor of Kentucky expects dozens of deaths.
