Analyzing the North Carolina primary elections
North Carolina voters cast their ballots in the state's primary elections Tuesday. Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd is running against a former governor and representative in the Republican Senate election. And Rep. Madison Cawthorn, another Trump-backed candidate, is seeking to hold onto his House seat amid multiple scandals. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe discusses these races and more with chief investigative reporter Nick Ochsner from CBS' North Carolina affiliate, WBTV.