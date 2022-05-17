Analyzing the North Carolina primary elections

Reuters

Russia will not get away with trying to redraw Ukraine's borders by creating facts on the ground and waiting out Kyiv and its allies, Olaf Scholz said, insisting that the West would not stand for a "diktat," or dictated, peace forced on the country. Ukraine's President Voldomyr said https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraines-president-reiterates-readiness-talk-putin-2022-05-13 last week that Kyiv would not trade territory for peace with Russia, telling Italy's RAI television that he had been asked by French President Emmanuel Macron to consider doing so.