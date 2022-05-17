Analyzing the North Carolina primary elections

North Carolina voters cast their ballots in the state's primary elections Tuesday. Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd is running against a former governor and representative in the Republican Senate election. And Rep. Madison Cawthorn, another Trump-backed candidate, is seeking to hold onto his House seat amid multiple scandals. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe discusses these races and more with chief investigative reporter Nick Ochsner from CBS' North Carolina affiliate, WBTV.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories