Left-wing anarchist made plan to kill 50 politicians

Jacob Graham recorded dozens of video messages in which he spoke of 'judgment day'

A Left-wing anarchist wanted to kill at least 50 politicians and government officials “to stand up for working classes”, a court heard.

Student Jacob Graham was convicted of preparing terrorist acts following a five-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The 19-year-old was said to be motivated by a “hatred and contempt” for the Government, who he believed “oppressed working people”.

Graham, who described himself online as “Destro” or “Destro the Destroyer”, modelled himself on Ted Kaczynski, the American terrorist known as the Unabomber, the court heard.

He was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of one count of the preparation of terrorist acts, four counts of possession of information for terrorist purposes and two of dissemination of a terrorist publication, between May 2022 and May 2023.

Graham was cleared of one count of preparation of terrorist acts.

He wrote a document called “My Plan” in which he said he wanted to kill at least 50 people by attacking government buildings and politicians’ houses.

The letter outlined his intention to “commit mass murder on those who think it is OK to hide their wrongdoings behind money and power”.

Police found an array of items designed to cause harm in Graham's possession

Graham sent numerous manuals and gave instructions on weapons, explosives and poisons

Annabel Darlow, KC, prosecuting, told the court: “He was motivated by a hatred and contempt for the Government, whom he perceived as tyrannical, oppressive of those he termed ‘working class’ people and whom he also appeared to blame for much that was unsatisfactory in his own life.”

She added: “Graham expressed the aim of killing and injuring at least 50 people and said that any more than this number would be ‘a blessing’.”

Under his alias, Graham recorded dozens of video messages from the back bedroom of his mother’s home where he lived in Norris Green, Liverpool, sending numerous manuals and giving instructions on weapons, explosives and poisons.

In the videos he spoke of a “judgment day” and “standing up for working-class people”.

On the wall in his bedroom Graham had printed out a picture of a car bomb exploding with the words: “Make politicians afraid to start their cars again.”

The court heard he had also become enraged at the “destruction of forests, global warming and climate change”.

He acquired a large number of instructions needed to construct bombs, firearms and ammunition and sourced and obtained chemicals as well as a 3D printer.

After he was arrested on May 26 2023 police found a number of chemicals, each of which could be used as ingredients in various explosive mixtures, jurors heard.

The 3D printer had the potential to be used to print parts of home-made firearms, including the FGC-9 MKII carbine.

Graham's bedroom at his mother's house in Liverpool where he recorded his videos

He wrote a guide titled the “Freedom Encyclopaedia” which was dedicated to “misfits, social nobodies, Anarchists, Terrorists (future and present) who wants to fight for freedom… against the Government”.

The guide, written between September and December 2022, explains in detail how to make weapons, explosives, fuses, pipe bombs, gunpowder, and nail and car bombs.

Graham came to idolise the Unabomber, the court heard, after watching a Netflix series called “Manhunt”.

Kaczynski carried out a 17-year-old mail-bombing campaign targeting academics and people he believed to be advancing modern technology and the destruction of the environment.

The court heard Graham was not about to commit a terror attack but was preparing to act or assist others to commit terrorism.

Superintendent Andy Meeks, from counter-terror policing North West, said: “Online extremism is a growing threat and this case sadly is a prime example; where a young man from Merseyside has become radicalised online, without ever having left his bedroom. He shared extreme content online recklessly and without any regard for who received his instructions or for what purpose.”

He added: “This online activity is dangerous and can rightly carry a heavy prison sentence to ensure our communities are kept safe. If you are engaging in similar behaviour online, know this is not a victimless crime and you could face arrest and many years in prison.”

Graham, who denied the charges, claimed his activities were merely “escapism and fantasy”.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on March 18.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.