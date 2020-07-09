The Anatomy of a Dip: How to Buy Low in Today's Markets

You've probably heard the term "buy the dip" thrown around by more than one market analyst, especially in recent months. Quick, buy Tech Stock A after a 5% decrease because it will soon go back up! The idea is one that is loosely based on the basic principle of value investing: buying low and selling high.

However, the term seems to be directed broadly at any decrease in price for a company that the investing community is generally bullish on, from the 1% decline in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) after its third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' expectations to the 30% that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) tanked during the coronavirus-related market crash in February and March.





So, what use is the advice to buy on dips if a "dip" can be any price decrease whatsoever? Let's take a look at when buying a dip can be profitable, when it is virtually meaningless and when the so-called dip is the result of Mr. Market interacting with inexperienced retail traders, index funds and algorithms rather than long-term investors.

Mr. Market's mood swings

There is a difference between buying a dip in a stock that is the result of a true undervaluation and buying what some analysts will call a dip, despite there not really being a significant enough price change or an undeserved reason for said price change.

The father of value investing, Benjamin Graham, created the character of "Mr. Market" to illustrate how investors can take advantage of true mispricing in the markets to earn stellar returns:



"One of your partners, named Mr. Market, is very obliging indeed. Every day he tells you what he thinks your interest is worth and furthermore offers to either to buy you out or to sell you an additional interest on that basis. Sometimes his idea of value appears plausible and justified by business developments and prospects as you know them. Often, on the other hand, Mr. Market lets his enthusiasm or his fears run away with him, and the value he proposes seems to you a little short of silly. If you are a prudent investor or a sensible businessman, will you let Mr. Market's daily communication determine your view of the value of a $1,000 interest in the enterprise? Only in case you agree with him, or in case you want to trade with him. You may be happy to sell out to him when he quotes you a ridiculously high price, and equally happy to buy from him when his price is low. But the rest of the time you will be wiser to form your own ideas of the value of your holdings."







In other words, buying the dip only really works if Mr. Market quotes you a price that is significantly lower than your own carefully researched intrinsic value estimate for the company.

One prominent example of a dip was back when investors sold shares of government health insurance providers like Centene (NYSE:CNC) in 2018 out of fear that expanded access to health care in the U.S. would cut into their profits, despite the fact the relatively few people who actually worked in and understood the business knew that any losses would most likely be outweighed by gains from the premiums of new (mostly healthy) customers. Indeed, as you can see in the chart below, both revenue and net income continued to increase throughout 2018, 2019 and the beginning of 2020, and investors who bought the dip had the opportunity for as much as a 50% return in less than a year.

1815114f355fce18c74cd8fde2243540.png More

Knee-jerk reactions

In addition to deeper mispricing, there are times when a stock only drops a small percentage in response to news or media coverage that really has nothing to do with the underlying business.

For example, companies often see their share prices drop if they fail to meet analysts' predictions for earnings per share or revenue, even if they sill achieved growth year-over-year. Conversely, companies that beat analyst expectations can see share prices rise despite seeing less business.

If investors were to "buy the dip" in these situations, they would end up seeing virtually no difference than they would if they had bought slightly before or after the dip. This is not a long-term investing strategy, but a form of speculation, and a poor one at that.