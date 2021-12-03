'Anatomy of a Homicide': LCSO murder analysis points to youth, poverty, data disconnect with TPD

Sheriff Walt McNeil speaks at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

What has been dubbed the poorest ZIP code in the state, 32304, is where the majority of homicides in Tallahassee took place between 2015 and 2020, according to a first-of its-kind report by Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The report titled "The Anatomy of a Homicide Project" analyzes local murders between 2015-2020 in order to develop an understanding of the commonalities between the people, conditions and circumstances contributing to homicides in the capital city and county.

Beginning under the direct order of Sheriff Walt McNeil, the project correlates youth and poverty to violent crime and said the sheriff's office and Tallahassee Police Department need to improve their respective data sharing procedures.

The report was released last week publicly – a week after it was requested by the Tallahassee Democrat in a public records request. The report breaks down more than 100 homicide cases that occurred in the five year span.

"While we may never fully comprehend the circumstances of these events, we will build on what we have learned by advocating for additional research, improved data collection and analysis,” said McNeil in a statement on the report. “The Anatomy of a Homicide Project was the agency’s first step, and we plan to continue to enhance our understanding and collaboration.”

Below are eight of the most interesting findings:

1. Tallahassee Police provided limited information

The Tallahassee Police Department provided limited information to the sheriff's office forcing "the monumental task of manual data collection and analysis" onto LCSO analysts, the report says.

TPD, which investigated 85% of the sample cases, imparted the analysts with only summary data of homicides that occurred between 2017-2020, which leaves out 2015 and 2016.

"At this time, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office lacks the systems and data integration capabilities needed to perform a comprehensive analysis," the analysts wrote. "With the majority of homicides and shootings being reported to and investigated by the TPD, a large portion of the data is not accessible to LCSO analysts."

Story continues

The Tallahassee Police Department Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

"In order to address these data needs going forward, LCSO and TPD would need to work together to determine what data is pertinent for analysis, how data collection and reporting could be standardized between the agencies and establish a data sharing agreement to ensure both agencies have access to each other’s data."

TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner said the sheriff's office has access to "all" of TPD's information. She said the limited data was because of restrictions of technology, not an intention to withhold information.

Turner added that the two law enforcement agencies use different data systems, and they don't "talk to each other."

"This makes it difficult to sometimes sort through that information when you're talking about very expensive case loads," she said. "It's an issue that we're working on right now, to put something in place to allow our systems to communicate better."

2. Correlation between poverty and violent crime

The report linked poverty and violent crime, citing the poorest ZIP codes in the capital county as those experiencing the most homicides.

In total, 87% percent of the 103 sampled homicides occurred within the Tallahassee city limits.

While comprising only 17% of Leon County’s population, 32304, the poorest ZIP code in Florida, had the highest homicide frequency with 35% of the total sample. Well over 20% of victims, and 10% of offenders resided in the 32304 ZIP code at the time of the homicide.

The 32304 Divide:

Data visualized by the Leon County Sheriff's Office in its report on homicides in Leon County from 2015-2020.

Of all the ZIP codes contained in Leon County, 32304 has the lowest median income, and highest unemployment rate as well as the highest percent of individuals living below the poverty level, according to U.S. Census Data.

The 32304 and 32301 ZIP codes combined, account for 57% of the homicides within the sample with 36 and 23 homicides, respectively. Only 27% of Leon County’s population resides within these ZIP codes.

Award-winning reporting on 32304:

Furthermore, only 4% of Leon County’s square mileage resides in 32304 and 32301.

The Griffin Heights and Frenchtown neighborhoods had the highest density of homicide incidents per square mile. They were followed by South City and Bond & Providence neighborhoods, which are all in the 32304 and 32301 ZIP codes.

3. Demographics

The sample size included 108 victims and 125 offenders, who were involved in the 103 homicide cases.

Race:

According to the data highlighted in the report, 75% of victims and 69% of offenders within the sample were Black. Black people that make up only 31.5% of Leon County’s population, according to U.S. Census data.

Two pie charts depicting race demographics for both victims and offenders in homicides between 2015 and 2020.

Sex:

Analysts found that at least 81% of offenders were male. Though, sex was unknown for 14% of offenders — limitation that the authors point to in their assertion that "the actual percentage is likely higher."

Age:

As stated many times before from LCSO and TPD officials, the majority of victims and offenders in violent crimes are late teens and young adults.

Data visualized by the Leon County Sheriff's Office in its report on homicides in Leon County from 2015-2020.

The report bolsters these sentiments, noting 42% percent of victims and 35% of offenders were between the ages of 15-24. The second highest age group was 25-34, which encompassed 34% of victims and 32% of offenders.

The average age of victims was 29.6, and the average age of offenders was 28.

Overall, the homicide victims and offenders were most commonly young, Black males.

Citing this statistic, Sheriff McNeil said he would like to create council on the study of men and boys in Tallahassee for early intervention. He said this idea will be discussed during upcoming city and county commission meetings.

4. Criminal History

The large majority of assailants sampled, 84%, had previous criminal charges lodged against them and 58% were for a violent crime.

This trend remained the same for victims, too, as 52% had previous criminal charges.

In particular, 35% percent of offenders and 14% of victims had one or more previous firearm-related charge. Four of the known offenders and one victim had previous homicide charges.

Data visualized by the Leon County Sheriff's Office in its report on homicides in Leon County from 2015-2020.

5. Circumstances

The report's authors highlighted arguments, drugs and robbery as primary factors for most of the homicides in question.

Over 30% of homicides were committed in conjunction with another crime like robbery, a drug deal or theft.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says these are the primary factors behind murders in a report on homicides in Leon County from 2015-2020.

Nearly half of all murder cases included in the sample involved a dispute of some sort.

6. Gangs

Nearly half of all the homicides included in the project stemmed from a "dispute," which analysts say includes an argument, money, and gang affiliation.

A total of eight percent were specifically listed as having "gang association of some sort."

However, the information is limited as these breakdowns were after conducting interviews. Instead, the analysts used findings of those reviewing the investigative reports to create a subjective breakdown of the top motives.

Data visualized by the Leon County Sheriff's Office in its report on homicides in Leon County from 2015-2020.

A slew of shootings in 2019 and 2020 have been directly linked to a "feud" between "north-side" and "south-side" gangs.

Previous 'gang' reporting: When disrespect can lead to death: Dissecting the 'gang feud' in Tallahassee

More: North-side and south-side gang 'feud' behind series of shootings and murders in Tallahassee

“Generally the issues we are having is because one group is disrespecting the other group — and that’s what it boils down to,” TPD Chief Lawrence Revell previously told the Democrat. “They’re on social media and somebody disrespects somebody else and therefore they have to prove that (they’re) not going to be disrespected and then you have these retaliatory shootings.”

7. $65 million: The high cost of murder

In the latter half of the report, the authors used three studies to estimate and evaluate the cost of a murder.

The first uses a calculation method based on victim and criminal justice system costs, as well as lost productivity estimates for both the victim and the criminal.

Using this methodology, the five-year-spanning 103 homicides dissected in this report cost over $500 million. Last year's 24 homicides were estimated to cost $123 million.

Data visualized by the Leon County Sheriff's Office in its report on homicides in Leon County from 2015-2020.

The second calculation gets its total by adding crime victim costs, criminal justice system costs and crime career costs. Referencing this study, the 103 homicides cost $132 million. And 2020's murders alone summed to $30 million.

The final study used by the analysts was researched by the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, and it calculates the cost of a shooting murder by adding up the toll of crime scenes, hospital stays, the criminal justice system, incarceration, victim support and lost revenue.

Using this model for the 78 shooting homicides from 2015-2020, the total cost was estimated at $65,364,000.

8. Illuminating survey of offenders

The Florida Department of Corrections administers questions to inmates to develop a plan to meet inmates' needs whether it be substance use treatment or a GED classes.

In January 2021, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office began conducting a more general version of the FDC survey that asks inmates about their childhood, neighborhood and their thoughts on the criminal justice system.

The report said 56 of the known offenders were detained in the Leon County Detention Facility, and one case manager was assigned to assess the 46 who agreed to participate.

Below are some of the key findings.

Background:

76% of offenders reported having divorced or separated parents.

59% percent had at least one family member with a criminal record.

35% had a family member that was in prison while they were a child.

46% reported having witnessed violence in the past.

50% indicated crime was common in their neighborhood.

Data visualized by the Leon County Sheriff's Office in its report on homicides in Leon County from 2015-2020.

Education:

85% had been suspended or expelled from school.

52% had attended an alternative school of some sort.

65% had a high school diploma or GED.

None of the offenders had a college degree.

Data visualized by the Leon County Sheriff's Office in its report on homicides in Leon County from 2015-2020.

Thoughts on criminal justice system:

The majority of offenders expressed unfavorable views of the criminal justice system.

83% believed police were just as bad as the people behind bars.

13% believed the laws were provided fairly to everyone.

Where to find the report

To read the full report, search leoncountyso.com/allin-leon/anatomy-of-a-homicide.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County Sheriff's Office report provides look into violent crime