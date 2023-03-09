Anaya acquitted of murder in DJ's death; jury deadlocks on manslaughter

Mar. 8—A jury found Edwin Anaya not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday in the death of local radio DJ Pete Gurule.

However, the jury hit a deadlock on whether he was guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the Jan. 18, 2021, fatal shooting, leading to a mistrial on the lesser charge.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Long told state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington he plans to ask for a new trial on the manslaughter charge.

Anaya's defense attorney, Dan Cron, said his team is delighted about the acquittal on second-degree murder.

