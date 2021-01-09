Our ancestors domesticated dogs by sharing leftover meat during the last Ice Age, new study suggests

Aylin Woodward
hunting dogs domesticated
Pyrenean mountain dogs guard a herd of goats and sheep in Brandenburg, Germany, 2019. Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty

  • Human hunters bagged more game than they could safely eat during the last Ice Age.

  • Rather than waste the excess meat, they fed it to wolves, which evolved into domesticated dogs over time, a new study suggests. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

It's hard to resist dogs when they beg for scraps from the table. The act of feeding leftovers to hungry canines may have jump-started dog domestication during the last Ice Age, new research suggests.

A study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports suggests that humanity's bond with dogs began in northern Eurasia between 14,000 and 29,000 years ago, when much of the Earth was covered in ice.

Plants were scarce and prey was lean during those harsh Ice Age winters. Our hunter-gatherer ancestors could only get all 45% of the calories they needed to survive from eating lean meat, since too much can cause protein poisoning (human livers aren't well-adapted to metabolizing protein). In the absence of plant-based carbs, our ancestors relied on animal fat and grease to supplement their diet.

To get enough fat, though, hunters had to kill more lean animals like deer and moose than they could eat in their entirety.

So Ice Age hunters fed the excess meat to wolves, according to Maria Lahtinen, the lead author of the new study and an archaeologist with the Finnish Food Authority.

"The wolf and human can form a partnership without competition in cold climate. This would easily promote domestication," Lahtinen told Business Insider.

The descendants of the leftover-eating wolves eventually became the first domesticated dogs, her study suggests.

gray wolf montana
A male gray wolf (Canis lupus). Dennis Fast /VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

There are plenty of benefits to domesticated dogs: They can pull sleds, protect livestock, or provide protection from other predators.

But none of those benefits became apparent until long after dogs' wolf ancestors had been domesticated. So scientists long wondered about the initial reasons for dog domestication.

The question was especially perplexing given that ancient humans and the northern wolves that occupied Eurasia tens of thousands of years ago subsisted on the same prey, like caribou, rabbits, and deer. It struck many researchers as unlikely that the two species would have willingly chosen to cooperated given the limited food sources during the Ice Age.

"Humans have a tendency to try to eliminate other competitors," Lahtinen said, adding, "it has never been explained before that why humans joined their forces with a competitor."

Before this new study, one hypothesis was that wolves were opportunistic scavengers that were so attracted to the food waste humans left behind that the two species eventually adapted to live alongside one another. The problem with that thinking, however, was that Ice Age humans didn't settle in any one place long enough to leave consistent, scavengeable scraps, according to Lahtinen and her coauthors.

So it may be more plausible that our ancestors simply caught more prey than they could safely consume, and chose to satiate their fellow predators rather than kill them off.

That led the four-legged predators to stick closer and closer to people over time until they evolved into dogs, a process that took place sometime between 20,000 and 14,000 years ago, Lahtinen's research suggests.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Biden supports impeaching Trump, Cedric Richmond tells Democrats

    President-elect Joe Biden signaled Friday that he supports the push to impeach President Trump for his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Capitol Police, now under fire, have a history of secrecy

    The assault and occupation of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters has shone a harsh light on the catastrophic failings of a security force that makes a habit of hiding from publicity. 

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Indonesian Boeing 737 crashes into the sea after taking off from Jakarta

    An aircraft carrying more than 60 people has crashed into the sea off Indonesia, officials have said. The Boeing 737-500, which belonged to the Sriwijaya Air airline, lost contact with an airport control tower shortly after taking off at 2.36pm local time. Pictures on social media claimed to show that the plane - carrying 56 passengers and six crew - had landes in the sea. Three babies were said to be on board.

  • Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

    Twitter suspended Donald Trump’s account on the site Friday evening in the latest escalation by social media companies against a president they accuse of spreading misinformation and inciting violence.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • Perdue concedes race to Jon Ossoff, sealing control of Senate for Democrats

    With the country in turmoil, Georgia Sen. David Perdue has chosen not to put out an official statement on the riots, has not tweeted since Jan. 3 and has yet to concede to Jon Ossoff, even down a full percentage point in the vote.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Abu Bakar Ba'asyir: The radical Indonesian cleric linked to Bali bombings

    Abu Bakar Ba'asyir, a notorious Indonesian extremist, is an alleged mastermind of the 2002 attacks.

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • How Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump ban: Suspicion, anger . . . and lots of taking the mick

    Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday after the social network said his tweets "risk further incitement of violence". The US president has been accused of using social media to whip up the hate groups, fascists and white supremacists who marched on the Capitol on Wednesday. After his ban from the platform was announced, Twitter users mostly reacted with ridicule and memes. Some users responded with ironic lamentations that, after 56,571 tweets, the President's long and eventful Twitter career appeared to be over.

  • Biden says he ‘seriously considered’ Bernie Sanders for Labour Secretary

    Mr Biden selected Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for the position

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Man seen during riots inside Capitol fired from job in Maryland

    One of the people seen in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon after angry mobs stormed the building lost his job at a Maryland-based communications company. Angry mobs of President Donald Trump's supporters, incited by the president, breached the Capitol building, halting the electoral vote count and forcing lawmakers to move into a secured location. Four people died.

  • It might not have looked like it, but the riot at the Capitol was all about white fear | Opinion

    So what now?

  • Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

    The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

  • 5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

    The countries whose citizens were killed when Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner said Friday they want Iran “to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries.” In a joint statement marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crash, Ukraine, Canada, Britain, Afghanistan and Sweden said they want Tehran “to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash.” Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims.

  • Hawley and Cruz campaigns sent fundraising messages to supporters as Capitol under siege

    Missouri senator’s home-state newspaper says lawmaker who supported rejecting electoral votes has ‘blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell may seek bail for a third time

    Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers said on Friday the jailed British socialite may seek bail for a third time as she fights criminal charges that she assisted the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking of girls. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, Maxwell's lawyers said a new bail application would "propose even more stringent and restrictive bail conditions" than the $28.5 million bail package the Manhattan judge rejected on Dec. 28. Maxwell, 59, had proposed living under home confinement with electronic monitoring and 24-hour guard.