AncestryDNA kits are a whopping 50% off for Black Friday—but not for long

Black Friday 2020: Ancestry DNA Kit.

Black Friday is over but the discounts are still going strong as we move toward Cyber Monday, and we're hard at work to keep you up-to-date with all of the best deals of this holiday weekend. One of the most popular deals we've seen is this sale on an Ancestry DNA Kit from Ancestry for $49 (save $50). If you've been curious about your family history (or know someone who is), the holiday season is a great time to start your exploration. This wildly popular DNA-testing kit normally sells for $99, but this weekend, Ancestry lowered the price by over half for holiday shoppers.

Once the kit arrives, the instructions couldn't be easier: swab your saliva, send the swab off to be analyzed and wait for the results. In a few short weeks, you'll have access to a full report of your ethnicity, your DNA history and more.

We tested the entire process and our tester found the Ancestry DNA Kit to be a delightful, easy-to-use adventure through her heritage. Thanks to this discount, you can take the journey, too.

