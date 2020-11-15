AncestryDNA is offering an early Black Friday deal on its popular testing kits

Now's a great time to save on this popular DNA testing kit.

Looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping this year? AncestryDNA is a great option that can help your loved ones learn more about themselves and their genealogy. If you know someone with a test kit on their wishlist this year, you're in luck, too, as the company just launched an early Black Friday sale with savings of more than $50

Through tonight, November 15, only, shoppers can nab an AncestryDNA test kit for just $47, which is a $52 discount off this normally $99 kit. This is the lowest price we've seen it go for since August, when it dipped to just $43. This $40 price cut is well worth the guarantee of getting your gift delivered on time, however, as experts are urging shoppers to get orders in well ahead of schedule for 2020. You may even want to give your gift early, as sending a kit in before the holiday surge will mean getting results faster, too.

You or a giftee will learn a ton about your heritage with this kit.

With a database of more than 15 million people worldwide and more than 350 regions to draw from, Ancestry can help pinpoint your giftee's ethnic roots and maybe even find some long lost relatives. All they have to do is send in their kit with a swab of saliva, and in a few weeks they'll receive a comprehensive report of their ethnicity estimates, ancestry migration patterns and more. In fact, when our tester tried out this kit, she was wowed by just how much she was able to learn about her genetic makeup, and appreciated how AncestryDNA enriched the experience by allowing users to research regions, build a family tree or reach out to potential DNA matches.

For those who would like to learn even more about their genetics, there's AncestryDNA's AncestryHealth kit. This allows you to delve deeper into your DNA by using genotyping technology to help determine whether you show any predispositions for certain diseases and hereditary conditions, including breast and colon cancer, heart disease and blood disorders. Once $179, it's fallen to just $119 during this sale—a $60 markdown!

Curious about your physical appearance? The AncestryDNA Traits test (once $20, now $10) will help you learn how your heritage influences your outward traits and characteristics. It will also enable you to see how these traits crop up in various ethnic groups and regions around the world—For instance, you can find out whether your red hair comes from your Irish or Scandinavian relatives.

With all of these discounted options available to further explore your family tree and discover more about your personal health and history—or help someone else do the same—what are you waiting for? Now's your chance to save big ahead of the holiday shopping rush.

