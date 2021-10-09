Anchor strike may have occurred months before spill

TechCrunch
For many streamers, this leak exacerbates existing tensions over pay transparency in streaming and safety on Twitch. After marginalized creators were repeatedly targeted by hateful bot attacks, some streamers rallied the community to boycott the platform on September 1 for #ADayOffTwitch, which caused the platform's peak concurrent viewership to drop 1 million viewers below average. "I think it was only a matter of time that something like this would happen," said Lucia Everblack, a transgender streamer who was one of the organizers of the #ADayOffTwitch boycott.