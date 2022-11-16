Anchorage 16-year-old shot to death; 3 other boys detained by police

Nov. 16—A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in South Anchorage's Abbott Loop neighborhood.

Limited details were available about the shooting. Police said they were called to the 7300 block of Cantonment Court at 2:48 p.m. and found the boy dead outside with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police are not publicly identifying the boy because of his age but said his next-of-kin had been notified.

Three juvenile male suspects were detained, and police said charges for one were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice. He is being held at the McLaughlin Youth Center. Police said the other two suspects were being questioned by detectives Wednesday morning.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, police said.

Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said in an email Wednesday that police were not releasing additional information about what happened "due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, and the fact that juveniles are involved."

This is a developing story and will be updated.