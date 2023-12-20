Anchorage Assembly member Kevin Cross announces resignation

Dec. 20—Anchorage Assembly member Kevin Cross, who represents Chugiak/Eagle River, announced during the regular Assembly meeting late Tuesday that he will resign.

Cross said he will leave no later than the end of April, a year ahead of the end of his three-year term.

"I will be investing more time in my family who loves me and to the lives of others who have those around me through humble acts of service — free from politics," Cross said.

His announcement gives the city enough time to include the vacancy in the regular municipal election on April 2. That allows the Chugiak/Eagle River district to elect a new representative while avoiding an expensive special election, he said.

The Assembly's work is of "great importance," Cross said. "And very few people will realize just the amount of work we do, particularly the staff and our support. My experience has been it's mostly hours and hours of code reading, legal opinions, department comments, community emails, answering calls, deciphering graphs and making sense of flowcharts to correct an ever-shifting sea of bureaucracy."

"Now, important as these actions are, this is not why God put me on Earth. So I will be going back to serving with my heart and hands at a personal level," he said.

Cross, a real estate broker and self-described conservative, handily won his Assembly seat in the 2022 election. He entered city politics amid frequent clashes between the moderate to progressive Assembly majority and conservative Mayor Dave Bronson.

Cross quickly became seen by others on the Assembly as a conscientious decision-maker and somewhat of a political maverick.

He has supported many of Bronson's policies and proposals, like reining in the city budget and pushing to restart construction of a large homeless shelter. Cross also worked with other Assembly members to champion major reforms of city parking requirements and housing policy in an effort to address the housing shortage.

Alongside members Daniel Volland and Forrest Dunbar, Cross sponsored citywide legislation that revoked rules requiring residential and commercial developments to include costly off-street parking. The measure was unanimously approved by the Assembly in November 2022.

"I've really come to value your service and your friendship and the ability to stay curious and work across the aisle," Volland said after the resignation announcement..

Cross spent much of this year working with members Randy Sulte, Volland and a group of local builders, development experts and city staff on a proposal to make building triplexes and duplexes easier. City rules have long stifled their construction, despite zoning laws allowing them in many neighborhoods.

Assembly members debated a part of that proposal on Tuesday but ran out of time to vote when the meeting reached midnight. The ordinances appear set for likely approval by the Assembly at its next meeting Jan. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.