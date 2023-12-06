Anchorage gets little snow, but more is in the Thursday forecast for Southcentral Alaska

Dec. 6—Several inches of snow blanketed Mat-Su by early Wednesday morning but Anchorage was spared most of the accumulation initially forecast for the city.

Snow was expected to continue falling along the Glenn Highway and toward Palmer into the day while Anchorage will likely get only a dusting, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast initially included Anchorage in the snowfall, but the weather system bringing precipitation took a track more to the east and turned out to be weaker than expected, said meteorologist Carson Jones. The weather service cancelled a weather advisory for the area.

Several inches of snow was estimated to have fallen around Palmer by Wednesday morning with another inch or so possible through the day, Jones said.

But the Thursday forecast is calling for possible snow in Anchorage and throughout much of Southcentral Alaska.

The next system is expected to arrive around noon on the western Kenai Peninsula and move toward Anchorage and Mat-Su through Thursday afternoon, according to Jones. One to 4 inches of snow is expected throughout the region, he said, ending in Anchorage Thursday night.