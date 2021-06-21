Anchorage gunman argued with homeless people the day before he opened fire, killing a woman and wounding 4 people, according to witness and police accounts

Jun. 21—An Anchorage 21-year-old who fatally shot a woman and wounded four people early Saturday had argued with a group of homeless people the day before he returned to the area and opened fire, according to charging documents in the case based partially on witness reports.

Anthony Herring was arrested late Saturday on numerous charges, seven of which relate to murder.

Police were called to the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Gambell Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a felony complaint signed by Detective Christina Roberts. Officers found three people shot on the south side of a former state office building at 400 Gambell St. and one victim to the north of the building, the complaint said.

Officers were then called to the nearby Ramada Inn, where a man had walked in with a gunshot wound to the head, Roberts wrote. The man said he had been driving a red sedan; police found it with a bullet hole through the windshield, the complaint said.

Witnesses described a gray SUV in the area. One witness recognized it as belonging to an employee at the Cline's Tesoro gas station at Fourth Avenue and Gambell Street, the charges said.

"The driver had gotten into a verbal altercation the day prior with some homeless people who were throwing knives at a wooden pole," Roberts wrote, according to a witness statement.

Herring returned to the area in the SUV around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, parked and went inside the Tesoro where he worked, the complaint said. An officer still working the crime scene saw the SUV and contacted Herring inside the gas station. Herring confirmed the SUV belong to him, and he was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

During an interview with detectives Saturday, he denied involvement in the shooting and said he had been at home after work Friday night, according to the complaint. Police collected surveillance footage from Herring's apartment building that showed him leaving around 1:45 a.m. Saturday and returning at 3 a.m. with what appeared to be a long gun, the complaint said.

Herring told police he owned weapons including "assault type rifles," the complaint said. Herring admitted it was him in the video but said he and his girlfriend "drove around the Spenard area, smoked marijuana and had sex," the complaint said.

Herring's girlfriend told police during an interview that they had left the house and were near the Tesoro on Gambell Street and observed homeless people, the charges said. She said Herring had fired shots, the complaint said.

Jaclyn Welcome, 37, died at the scene, Chief Ken McCoy said Saturday. One woman and three men were treated at the hospital for critical injuries, he said. They were still in the hospital Sunday, according to a prosecutor.

Welcome's family called Herring's actions as "pure evil" during an arraignment hearing Sunday.

Herring is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree misconduct involving a weapon, second-degree misconduct involving a weapon and tampering with evidence, according to police.

Police initially said it was unclear if the victims had been targeted or if they were caught in the crossfire of an altercation between two vehicles. In the complaint, Herring is accused of intentionally killing Welcome and intentionally attempting to cause the death of the four other people who were wounded by gunfire.