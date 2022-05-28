Anchorage man charged with murder in January assault of 69-year-old man near Midtown

May 28—An Anchorage grand jury this week indicted a 38-year-old Anchorage man on charges of first-degree murder for a fatal January assault of a 69-year-old man at a Rogers Park home.

In March, police named Johnny Brandon Johnson as a "person of interest" in the death of Alan Wagers. Police have not provided information about how investigators tied Johnson to the assault or released any details about the Jan. 18 attack.

Officers were called to a home on the 2600 block of Cottonwood Street just after 5 p.m. that January day. Wagers was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the attack, police said. He remained hospitalized until he died from his injuries on Feb. 27.

Johnson was arrested on parole violations in March after police said he tried to flee from officers but struck a patrol car, then centered his own truck onto a snowbank. He is facing several misdemeanor charges related to that arrest, including assault, criminal mischief and failure to stop.

In addition to first-degree murder, Johnson was also indicted Thursday on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

As of Friday, he was being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex and was scheduled to appear in court on the new charges Tuesday.