Anchorage man charged in woman's hit-and-run death near Wasilla

Dec. 29—An Anchorage man accused of fatally striking a woman with his pickup near Wasilla early Thursday and then leaving the scene has been charged with manslaughter and other offenses.

Billy Sheldon, 33, is facing charges including criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence in the death of 30-year-old Athena Chambers, identified by Alaska State Troopers as a Kotzebue resident.

Troopers were called to Hollywood Drive near Dickerson Street near Wasilla around 2:15 a.m. by a resident who said they had seen someone hit by a pickup and found that person unconscious and not breathing, according to a sworn affidavit filed with the criminal complaint by Trooper Mohammad Alkarmy. The resident reported the truck had left the area, the affidavit said.

A trooper saw a truck matching the description nearby and followed it to a home, where they detained Sheldon, the affidavit said. The front of the truck had significant damage, and pieces of it were found nearby, covered in snow "as if someone was trying to bury them with snow to cover them," Alkarmy wrote.

During an interview, Sheldon told law enforcement he'd been driving with Chambers when they got into an argument because she wanted to drive, the affidavit said. Sheldon told troopers he stopped the truck, told her to get out and left the area, it said.

Sheldon said he returned to find Chambers and was driving about 45 mph when he saw her and started to brake, the affidavit said. But, he told troopers, the truck slid and hit her instead of stopping, it said.

Sheldon said he got out to check for a pulse, but knew Chambers was dead and left because he was scared, according to the complaint. When contacted, Sheldon failed field sobriety tests and troopers later measured his blood alcohol content at double the legal limit for driving, it said.

He was arrested on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, tampering with physical evidence, violating conditions of release, driving under the influence and hit and run.

Sheldon had his first hearing at the Palmer courthouse on Thursday and remained in custody Friday morning at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer.