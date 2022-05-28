Anchorage man convicted of attempted murder in stabbing of 74-year-old woman

May 28—A man accused of stabbing a 74-year-old woman at random outside an assisted living facility in 2019 has been convicted of attempted murder.

Rigoberto Walker, now 30, approached the woman while she was using her walker and gardening outside of the facility where she lived on Centennial Circle, according to information filed with initial charges in 2019 by Assistant District Attorney Arne Soldwedel.

The woman was moving a plant when Walker began cursing at her, then attacked her with a knife, according to the document.

The woman initially didn't realize she'd been stabbed, but then felt blood on her side and collapsed, Soldwedel wrote.

Two people nearby heard her cries for help, but they said Walker threatened them with a large kitchen knife that had a 2-inch-wide blade when they approached, according to the charging document. They called for help, and Walker fled the scene and was detained by police shortly afterward, charges said. The witnesses identified him.

The injured woman was brought to an Anchorage hospital for serious injuries to her torso, neck and shoulder area, prosecutors said.

Walker did not know the woman, the informational document said. He told police after his arrest that "it was the government's fault and it could have been anybody."

Prosecutors noted that he had numerous prior convictions, including four for arson, and that he was on probation for other assaults when the 2019 attack occurred.

Walker was originally charged with multiple assault counts. He was indicted in July 2021 on charges of attempted murder and other counts.

In addition to attempted murder, Walker was convicted of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

As of Friday, he was being held without bail at the Anchorage Correctional Complex and is scheduled for sentencing in September.