Anchorage man convicted of murder in wife's 2017 shooting death

Mar. 5—A 45-year-old Anchorage man was convicted of second-degree murder Friday for the 2017 killing of his wife, which a judge found occurred after the two separated and he was living with a girlfriend.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston rendered the guilty verdict against Adam Sullivan in a bench trial that began in mid-January.

The judge found that Sullivan and his wife, Brandy, separated in the months leading up to the murder, according to a statement from state prosecutors. Adam Sullivan moved into another home with his girlfriend but was described as continuing to be jealous of his wife's actions.

The day of the murder in February 2017, Sullivan followed his wife to the Campbell Park home they once shared and assaulted her, causing blunt force trauma to her arm and head, then shot her once in the head and three times in the back, according to prior reports and prosecutors' statement.

Two children, 13 and 11 at the time, were inside the house when the shooting occurred. The 13-year-old girl, Sullivan's daughter, called 911 and said her mother had been shot.

Sullivan called his girlfriend and his brother after the murder and admitted to the crime, the judge found. He was arrested by Anchorage police officers outside the Lowe's store at Old Seward Highway and O'Malley Road with the gun involved in the shooting.

Still in his possession were two .380 handguns and a partial box of ammunition, according to an affidavit filed with criminal charges at the time.

Sullivan remains jailed at Cook Inlet Pretrial without bail pending a sentencing hearing on July 11.