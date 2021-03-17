Anchorage man faces federal charge for participating in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Mar. 17—An Anchorage man has been arrested on federal charges of taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI received a tip about Aaron James Mileur, 41, posting pictures and video footage of himself inside the U.S. Capitol building on Facebook, according to a statement of facts filed in the federal criminal case against him.

A second video filmed inside the building was posted to his Mileur's own account as well as the Save Anchorage Facebook group, according to the FBI statement.

In February, the FBI used cell phone records and information obtained from Facebook to confirm that the account belonged to Mileur.

Mileur is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds. He is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.