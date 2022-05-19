Anchorage man faces federal charges linked to April bank robbery spree

May 19—A 37-year-old Anchorage man is facing federal charges for a four-day robbery spree in late April involving four banks.

Kasey Stuart Gilruth Lang used a combination of notes and verbal threats to steal more than $8,200 from four banks between April 26 and April 29, according to an affidavit filed with a criminal complaint in U.S. District Court in Anchorage this month. The document gave no indication he was armed.

A note used in Lang's first robbery on April 26 at Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on Northern Lights Boulevard read, "STILL NO JOKE, $3,000 ASAP NO ONE GETS HURT, DO NOW!", according to the affidavit signed by Katie Yarborough, a special agent with the FBI.

Lang stole $5,325 from that branch, the document says. Anchorage police officers responded but couldn't find any suspects.

On April 27, Lang robbed the Alaska USA branch on DeBarr Road, stealing $500, according to the affidavit. Police this time realized the suspect was the same person as the day before. A few hours later, he robbed the Nuvision Credit Union on East 36th Avenue, getting $351 in cash and leaving by cab. Police recognized Lang on surveillance footage as someone they'd contacted numerous times before.

He has a record of criminal convictions dating back to 2004, according to a state courts database.

Lang entered Northrim Bank branches on Seventh Avenue and Spenard Road on April 28 and 29 but became "spooked" and left before taking any action, according to the affidavit.

On April 29, Lang stole $2,050 from the Credit Union 1 on Eureka Street but was arrested by Anchorage police as he fled, the affidavit states.

A bank teller told the FBI that they alerted other employees to the robbery and handed Lang three $100 "bait bills" with known serial numbers, Yarborough wrote. During Lang's arrest, police saw him trying to hide money on the ground that later turned out to match the serial numbers of the bills taken from Credit Union 1.

Once in custody, Lang admitted he robbed the banks and told the FBI that his motivation "was his need to get money to pay for drugs," she wrote. He also said he entered the two other banks with the intent to rob them but left both after it appeared employees recognized him and triggered alarms.

Lang was indicted by an Anchorage grand jury on Tuesday on four counts of credit union robbery and two counts of bank robbery.