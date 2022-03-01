Anchorage man faces murder charges connected to 2018 shooting in Spenard

Mar. 1—An Anchorage man was indicted Friday for his role in a 2018 robbery and shooting that left one man dead.

Two others were arrested in 2018 in connection to the death of 52-year-old Carl Bowie.

On Jan. 28, 2018, police were called to a mobile home at Penguin Trailer Court in Anchorage's Spenard neighborhood on a report of gunfire. Once there, officers found 52-year-old Carl Bowie dead, according to a bail memorandum filed by Assistant District Attorney Daniel Shorey.

Tristan Grant, Austin Cottrell, Linda Richards and several others had gone to the mobile home that day and planned to rob a different man, the memorandum said. Richards told police that they pulled Bowie into her van because they had initially believed he was the man they were looking for, the memorandum said, but once he was in the vehicle she realized he was not. They took jewelry from Bowie, and he told them he had money and drugs inside the trailer.

Richards told police that the rest of the people in the van got out while she remained behind and then she heard gunshots, according to the memorandum. She started to drive away but Grant and possibly someone else jumped into the van, the memorandum said.

Cottrell was charged in July of 2018 with second-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and burglary. Richards was arrested in Michigan that October and has since pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter. She was sentenced to serve six and a half years in prison.

Grant, 36, was indicted on Friday on charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and burglary. He is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence on an unrelated conviction for sex trafficking of minors, production of child pornography and illegal possession of a firearm. He's scheduled to appear in court on the most recent charges on March 8.