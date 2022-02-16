An Anchorage man found incompetent to stand trial for assault was released, then randomly stabbed a woman at the library, charges say

Feb. 16—An Anchorage man was released from custody last month when a judge found him incompetent to stand trial on felony assault charges. On Sunday, he stabbed a woman at random in Loussac Library, police said.

Corey Ahkivgak had been facing charges of third-degree assault that stemmed from an incident in early December in which he was accused of "assaulting women at random," according to charges filed in Sunday's stabbing.

The charges were dismissed Jan. 6 when Superior Court Judge Josie Garton found 32-year-old Ahkivgak incompetent to stand trial. He was then released from custody.

Ahkivgak encountered police again on Feb. 10. Charges from that incident were forwarded to municipal prosecutors, but he was not arrested at that time.

Just three days later, Ahkivgak attacked a woman at Loussac Library, according to charges signed by Assistant District Attorney Daniel Shorey.

The woman had been standing at an indoor book drop with her boyfriend, their backs toward the lobby area, when Ahkivgak walked up behind them, the charges said. In surveillance footage, Ahkivgak could be seen stabbing her in the middle of the back and then running out the south doorway, the charges said.

A security guard chased him but returned shortly after to help the woman, Shorey wrote. Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. and found the woman with a multitool blade in her back, the charges said. The tool had a 3- to 4-inch serrated blade, according to the charges.

Police said they formed a perimeter and used a police dog to search for Ahkivgak but weren't able to find him. Just before 5 p.m., the statement said, an officer saw a man who matched Ahkivgak's description walking near East 36th Avenue and Cottonwood Street, about a mile from the library. He was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for questioning, the department wrote.

During the interview, Ahkivgak flipped a table and broke it, police said.

The victim was taken to Providence Alaska Medical Center. She did not know Ahkivgak and it's not clear why he attacked her, police said in an online statement.

On Monday, she was in the hospital's intensive care unit. "She has lost feeling in some of her extremities, and the injury is to her spinal cord," Shorey wrote.

Ahkivgak was charged with first-degree assault, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release. He is being held at the Anchorage Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.