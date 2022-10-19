Anchorage man sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for child pornography

Oct. 19—An Anchorage man was sentenced last week to spend 45 years in federal prison for producing child pornography and sending it to a woman he's accused of sexually assaulting.

Timothy Swensen, 30, pleaded guilty in April to one federal charge of production of child pornography. Two additional charges for distribution were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Swensen was arrested in May 2021 on the federal charges. Related felony charges were filed that October in state court, where he is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and three charges related to child pornography.

Swensen met a disabled woman online in 2018 and sexually assaulted her several times, the federal plea agreement said. He reinitiated contact with her in early 2021 via text and began sending her explicit images where he can be seen sexually assaulting a 3-year-old child, the agreement said.

During an interview with investigators, Swensen admitted he had sexually abused the child and woman, according to a sentencing memo filed by assistant U.S. attorney Adam Alexander. Swensen also said he sent the child pornography to up to four people through social media, the memo said.

Swensen was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in 2011 and was on probation when he sexually abused the woman and child, the agreement said.

Swensen's attorney, assistant federal defender Samuel Eilers, requested a 30-year sentence. Swensen took responsibility for his actions, Eilers wrote in a sentencing memo. He had been sexually abused as a child and has a number of mental health issues, the memo said. Swensen was homeless when he was arrested, Eilers wrote.

Federal Judge Timothy Burgess sentenced Swensen on Friday to serve 45 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.