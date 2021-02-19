Anchorage man sentenced to prison on federal weapons charge tied to shooting outside elementary school

Feb. 19—An Anchorage man was sentenced to more than three years in prison on a federal weapons charge related to a 2018 shooting outside an elementary school that left a man seriously injured.

Laquinton Tyrone Dashawn Robbins, now 28, is also facing a charge of attempted murder in Anchorage Superior Court for the same shooting.

Police were called to Denali Montessori Elementary School on Oct. 3, 2018, in response to a report of a shooting that happened about a half-hour into the school day.

Robbins had dropped off his girlfriend's daughter at school that morning and began to argue with a man outside the school, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Ivers. The men were seen fighting inside Robbins' car. As the man was walking away, Robbins pulled a Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun from his backpack and fired at him, according to the sentencing memorandum.

The man made his way to the foyer at the front of the school, where police found him with a gunshot wound to his neck, the sentencing memorandum said. The doors of the school were locked, so he was not able to get inside the building, Ivers wrote.

Robbins placed the gun in his backpack and drove away from the school. In a sentencing memorandum filed by his attorney, Danée L. Pontious, Robbins said he left the area to get safely away from the man, who he believed was possibly armed. He returned shortly afterward and tried to find someone to render aid to the injured man, Pontious wrote.

Robbins called the police for help and waited in the parking lot until they arrived, the sentencing memorandum filed by his attorney said.

The man sat in the foyer for about nine minutes until police arrived and he was taken to the hospital, the memorandum said.

The school went into lockdown after the shooting and Robbins was arrested shortly after police arrived. The entire encounter and shooting was captured by school security cameras.

Robbins claimed he shot the man out of self defense, saying the victim had previously threatened him and that Robbins feared for his life when he was approached by the man, according to the memorandum filed by his attorney.

The man was not armed when Robbins shot him.

Robbins is facing charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault in the state case and pleaded guilty in February 2020 to the federal charge of possessing a firearm within a school zone. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison on the federal charge. He was also ordered to spend three years on probation following his release from prison.