Anchorage mother charged with murder in crash that killed her toddler son

Sep. 15—A 22-year-old Anchorage mother was indicted this week on additional charges, including manslaughter and murder, after a high-speed crash killed her 2-year-old son.

Cheyenne McMullen was driving her 2019 Kia Forte about 94 mph northbound on Lake Otis Parkway through the intersection with Dowling Road on Aug. 31, according to charges filed in the case. A breath test nearly four hours after the wreck indicated her alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit, the charges said.

McMullen's car left the roadway around 2:22 a.m. and struck a light pole, tree and fence, the charges said. A man headed to work about an hour later saw the overturned vehicle and called police, the charges said.

McMullen's 2-year-old son was in the car and was not responsive when police arrived, according to the charges. He died Sept. 7.

McMullen was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault, but prosecutors dismissed that charge after her son died. A grand jury indicted her this week on two counts of second-degree murder, one charge of manslaughter and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

McMullen is being held on a $25,000 bail at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River. She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.