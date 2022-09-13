Anchorage police: Man arrested in killing of woman in Sand Lake home

Sep. 13—Update, Sunday evening: Police said Antony L. Socarras, 33, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a home they shared in the Sand Lake neighborhood on Sunday.

In an online report, police wrote: "Socarras is the person who originally called APD Dispatch at 8:11 AM this morning stating he was armed and wanted to harm himself. Through the conversation, Dispatch was able to ascertain Socarras' name and home address. Officers responded to the residence on the 8100-block of Bearberry Street. They confirmed Socarras was not there but they located an adult female inside who was deceased from a gunshot wound.

"Through the investigation, Socarras was identified as the homicide suspect and it was determined that he was on foot near 78th and Jewel Lake. Patrol officers responded, formed a perimeter, and held the area while SWAT responded to the scene. Once SWAT located Socarras hiding in a ditch, Socarras refused to follow commands which led SWAT to utilize less lethal tactics to affect the arrest. Those tactics included the deployment of chemical agents, less lethal impact munitions, and K9 (a Taser was not deployed as previously reported). Socarras did have a handgun in his possession when he was located by SWAT.

"The victim and suspect lived together; APD will not release her name due to this being a domestic violence-related crime."

Original story: Anchorage police used a Taser and a dog to take into custody a man suspected of homicide in the Sand Lake neighborhood, according to the police written report.

Police said that they responded Sunday morning to a report of a disturbance with a weapon. A man called the police suggesting that he wanted to harm himself, police wrote. In response to the call, officers said they went to the 8100 block of Bearberry Street where they found a deceased woman. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the report said.

Story continues

The Special Weapons And Tactics team located the suspect, who they hadn't named Sunday afternoon, hiding in a ditch near 78th Avenue and Jewel Lake, the report said. After multiple attempts to make the suspect follow commands, police said the SWAT team used chemical agents and a Taser. The suspect remained non-compliant, the report said, and the dog made "contact with the suspect which allowed SWAT to take the suspect into custody."

The man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment for a dog bite, police said.

Once the suspect has been charged, the police will release his name, police spokesperson Renee Oistad said.

The area near 79th and Jewel Lake, which was closed down to traffic earlier Sunday, was later reopened.