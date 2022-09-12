Anchorage police: Man suspected of Sand Lake homicide in custody

Sep. 12—Anchorage police used a Taser and a dog to take into custody a man suspected of homicide in the Sand Lake neighborhood, according to the police written report.

Police said that they responded Sunday morning to a report of a disturbance with a weapon. A man called the police suggesting that he wanted to harm himself, police wrote. In response to the call, officers said they went to the 8100 block of Bearberry Street where they found a deceased woman. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the report said.

The Special Weapons And Tactics team located the suspect, who they hadn't named Sunday afternoon, hiding in a ditch near 78th Avenue and Jewel Lake, the report said. After multiple attempts to make the suspect follow commands, police said the SWAT team used chemical agents and a Taser. The suspect remained non-compliant, the report said, and the dog masde "contact with the suspect which allowed SWAT to take the suspect into custody."

The man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment for a dog bite, police said.

Once the suspect has been charged, the police will release his name, police spokesperson Renee Oistad said.

The area near 79th and Jewel Lake, which was closed down to traffic earlier Sunday, was later reopened.