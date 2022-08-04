Anchorage police officers violated policy in traffic stop where woman used 'white privilege card,' deputy chief says

Tess Williams, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
·6 min read

Aug. 4—The Anchorage Police Department found that two officers violated policy during a July traffic stop in which a woman showed them a "white privilege card" instead of a driver's license, but it's unclear what — if any — disciplinary actions resulted.

The incident has not led to any policy changes, the police department said. During a Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday, Deputy Chief Sean Case made a broad statement about what happened and said the department always has room for changes or additions to their training.

The situation was brought to the police department's attention two days after it occurred because of a Facebook post made by Mimi Israelah, who was stopped by officers on July 7, that was widely shared on social media. In the post, Israelah took a selfie with Anchorage police officer Nicholas Bowe as she held up a "white privilege card," which she said worked in place of a driver's license. Many found the now-deleted post offensive and called the officers' conduct unacceptable.

"We recognize that the post, what was contained in that post, caused a bit of a public uproar, and there were a lot of people that saw that and did not like that post and had negative reactions to that — thought it was an inappropriate post — and we recognize that," Case said.

Bowe and officer Charles Worland stopped Israelah at 3:37 a.m. because they noted a car weaving in a lane, according to police spokeswoman Sunny Guerin.

"While this is not a citable offense, it is one of many indicators an officer uses as a possible sign of driving under the influence," she wrote in an email.

In the post, Israelah said she couldn't find her driver's license and instead showed police a "white privilege card" that she'd purchased from a novelty website. Israelah had traveled to Anchorage for former President Donald Trump's political rally and said in the post that she was driving to pick up pizza when she was stopped.

Mimi Israelah at Trump Rally

In a video apparently taken by Israelah and reposted on Twitter, she asks the officers if they like the card, and one responds, "That's hilarious."

Officers did not note signs of impairment from Israelah and she was ultimately not cited during the stop.

Anchorage municipal code does require that all drivers carry their license on them at all times when operating a vehicle. Guerin said that police can do a computer check to determine whether a person has a valid driver's license.

[Previous coverage: Anchorage police interaction and selfie with woman flashing 'white privilege card' spurs outcry and official investigation]

Jeremy Conkling, a sergeant with the department and the president of the police union, said officers generally don't write citations for minor offenses, like not having a physical license present. They have discretion in such situations, he said.

"Especially in this circumstance, where you had a very, very low-level minor offense and the officers are really just focused on trying to find DUIs — I'm not at all surprised they didn't write a citation. I don't know that a lot of officers would have written that citation, if any," Conkling said.

But Celeste Hodge Growden, president of the Alaska Black Caucus, said she still wonders if the lack of citation was tied to the card — "Is it because the white privilege card was effective?"

Both Worland and Bowe were placed on administrative leave while the 11-day investigation was ongoing, Case said. Police would not provide additional information about the internal investigation, including which policies were violated and what, if any, repercussions the officers faced.

"The investigation regarding the incident is completed and is a part of confidential personnel files that will not be released publicly," department spokeswoman Guerin wrote.

Both officers remain employed with the Anchorage Police Department, according to another APD spokeswoman, Cherie Zajdzinski.

Assembly member Kevin Cross said during Wednesday's meeting that he was happy with how the police department responded and said he did not think "anything of malice or ill content was intended" from the officers.

"Our public carry cameras everywhere, and they're taking a snapshot of a moment in time, and we all understand how wildly inaccurate the public can be with information as given," he said. "I commend them for taking 11 days to investigate this while this poor guy sat on administrative leave because somebody in the car had a stupid thing in their hands. The look on the officer's face could have been like, 'This is ridiculous,' or 'What is this?' Sometimes you're just kind of taken aback by the absurdity of human beings."

But for a number of people in the community, the post was hurtful, Hodge Growden said.

"As a Black person, I was truly offended," she said. "And maybe some can't understand that because they're not a person of color, they're not Black, but that was deeply offensive to members within our community and to some that are racially profiled by law enforcement. ... I can't understand why the officers found that humorous."

Hodge Growden said she wants the police department to accept accountability for what happened and also be transparent about what disciplinary actions the officers faced. This could have been a teachable moment, she said.

APD Chief Michael Kerle issued a broad statement referencing discrimination and cultural awareness shortly after Israelah's Facebook post triggered backlash, but it did not directly mention the incident.

"An apology, that could start the conversation. ... But this is just getting old, and we're tired of having to come back," Hodge Growden said. "Wouldn't it be great if, on their own, they could step up and say, 'Hey, we messed up, we own it, here's some things — we want to meet with the communities out there that we've hurt.' "

During Wednesday's meeting, Case answered a question about what the department plans to do going forward to ensure that the situation is not repeated. He said the department continuously undergoes training, including sessions on cultural diversity.

"Those wheels are already in motion," he said. "It's not a result of this particular situation — there is an ongoing need within the police department, not for any specific reason other than it's part of our job to continuously provide training to our officers in anything that's related to — whether it's cultural diversity, whether it's how to better communicate with the folks that we serve."

There have been no policy changes as a result of the incident, said police spokeswoman Renee Oistad.

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Man found dead in sand on Boston beach was not victim of foul play

    A man who was found dead on a beach in Boston on Wednesday was not the victim of foul play, officials said.

  • Two dead after automobile-involved incidents in Oklahoma City

    Oklahoma City police responded to the scenes of a deadly shooting and a fatal crash on the first day of August.

  • Ukraine grain ship clears inspection in Turkey

    Ukraine grain ship clears inspection in Turkey

  • Driver arrested after high speed chase on I-10 Wednesday morning

    Law enforcement pursued a Toyota Camry wanted by Los Angeles Police for several miles.

  • Georgia allows 'unborn child' to count as a dependent on taxes

    Pregnant people in Georgia will now be able to count their fetus as a dependent on their tax return and file for child support, according to state law. The state's Department of Revenue announced this week it will recognize "any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat" as "eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption," which totals $3,000. The new tax guidance from state officials comes just two weeks after a federal appeals court ruled Georgia's so-called "heartbeat law," titled the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, could take effect immediately following the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, giving power back to states to decide abortion access.

  • U.S. Senate panel seeks legislative path to avoid repeat of Jan. 6 violence

    A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday took up proposals to reform federal election law, aiming to avoid a repeat of the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, when Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn his election defeat. The Senate Rules Committee is reviewing two legislative proposals to craft a bill to reform the 1887 Electoral Count Act, which the former president and his allies sought to use to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. "It's our job to make sure this never happens again, no matter who's in charge," Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, the committee's chair, said at a hearing.

  • A look at the sometimes appalling relationship between police and Native Americans in Wisconsin

    This week's newsletter highlights some of the unfortunate or appalling interactions between law enforcement and Indigenous people in Wisconsin.

  • EPA announces flights to look for methane in Permian Basin

    The Environmental Protection Agency says it will conduct helicopter overflights to look for methane “super emitters” in the nation's largest oil and gas producing region. EPA's Region 6 headquarters in Dallas, Texas, issued a news release about a new enforcement effort in the Permian Basin on Monday, saying the flights would occur within the next two weeks. The announcement came four days after The Associated Press published an investigation that showed 533 oil and gas facilities in the region are emitting excessive amounts of methane and named the companies most responsible.

  • U.S. lawmaker Walorski, two staffers die in Indiana car crash

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said. Walorski, 58, a Republican who represented Indiana's 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, was mourned by President Joe Biden and her colleagues in Congress as an honorable public servant who strived to work across party lines to deliver for her constituents. The White House said it would fly flags at half-staff in her memory.

  • Without more immigrants, Social Security (and America) is toast

    The health of Social Security and Medicare depend on having plenty of working-age people who pay taxes.

  • 'Permanent shock' to nursing homes? Facilities fail to replace workers who quit after COVID outbreaks

    Many nursing homes lost more than half their nurses and aides last year. While nursing home jobs are plentiful, facilities are struggling to rebound.

  • Zelenskyy says he would like to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would like to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the South China Morning Post reported on Aug 4.

  • 'Social contagion' isn’t causing more youths to be transgender, study finds

    “Social contagion” is not driving an increasing number of adolescents to come out as transgender, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal Pe

  • The secret to his success: Aaron Rodgers credits ayahuasca for his career rejuvenation

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers credits ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic, for the success of his past two seasons

  • Indiana sandbar – Ohio River’s answer to the Bermuda Triangle?

    “The camper was not there when a crew finished on the river (July 27) around 5 p.m., but it was parked on the sandbar ... Thursday morning.”

  • Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

    Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election. Walker's campaign said Wednesday that the candidate had accepted an invitation from Nexstar Media Group and other television stations to debate Warnock in Savannah on Oct. 14. Walker has been proclaiming his readiness to debate Warnock for months, but his campaign in recent weeks has expressed concern over whether the formats and moderators would be fair to Walker.

  • Filipino American MMA fighter takes down NYC man accused of six separate unprovoked attacks

    A Filipino American mixed martial artist reportedly stopped an attacker after witnessing him hit another man in an unprovoked attack in New York City. Ro Malabanan, a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, was heading to work when saw a homeless man, later identified as 28-year-old Samuel Frazier, sucker-punch a construction worker in SoHo on July 27, according to reports. Witnesses informed Malabanan that Frazier had also attacked other men before the construction worker, prompting the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter to chase after the man.

  • If this is Idaho’s response to federal lawsuit over abortion ban, we’re in legal trouble

    Gov. Brad Little’s reaction to the federal government’s suit veered into the absurd, citing inflation and the Mexico border. │ Opinion

  • Watch the moment Alex Jones learned his attorney 'messed up' and sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the contents of Jones' phone going back years

    InfoWars founder Alex Jones previously stated he did not have messages related to Sandy Hook.

  • Fox News Anchor Loses It When Manchin Questions Her Patriotism

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner briefly lost it during a contentious interview with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Tuesday, taking strong issue with the centrist senator asking her if she’s afraid of Democrats doing “something good” for America.“My father served,” an incensed Faulkner fired back at Manchin at one point, demanding that the West Virginia lawmaker not make it “personal.”With Manchin taking a media victory lap after finally striking a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schum