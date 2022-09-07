Anchorage police searching for suspect they say fired at vehicles on the Glenn Highway

Sep. 7—Police were searching Tuesday night for a suspect they say fired at multiple vehicles on the Glenn Highway in East Anchorage, injuring at least one person.

"Multiple reports were called into dispatch reporting that a suspect was walking on the bike path along the Glenn highway and was shooting at vehicles that were driving by on the Glenn," police wrote. The first reports occurred at 6:22 p.m., police said.

"An officer that was responding to the call had their vehicle shot by the suspect," police wrote. "The officer was not injured. At the same time, another vehicle that was driving on the Glenn was shot at. One passenger in that vehicle received a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has been transported to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries."

No arrests had been made, police said.

Few other details were immediately available, including any description of the suspect. All lanes of the Glenn Highway were reported open around 9 p.m. There was a large police presence in the area as the investigation continued.

Police were asking anyone with information about what happened — including anyone injured or had their vehicle damaged — to call police dispatch at 3-1-1 or 907-786-8900.

This is a developing story and will be updated.