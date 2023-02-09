Anchorage students who made school threats in separate incidents may be charged, police say

Feb. 9—Two separate school threats were reported Wednesday in Anchorage, police say.

Anchorage police said a Service High School student who made a threat Wednesday to "cause harm" at the school faces possible charges.

There was no indication that a weapon was brought onto school grounds, according to a message to families from Service High School principal Allen Wardlaw.

Multiple people reported the threat to school staff, who contacted a police officer serving as school resource officer at Service, police said. After investigating, the officer identified the student who posted the threat.

The officer notified the student's parent, police said. Charges for the student were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad on Thursday morning said APD had "no further details to release" because the case involves a juvenile.

The student was not placed in custody after the discovery of the threat, Oistead said.

Wardlaw, in his message to Service families, said it was fortunate students sought out staff soon after the threat was posted.

"We were able to respond quickly, instructed the student to remove the post, and connected with our community resources" including police, he said. "We appreciate the vigilance of students, their desire to keep our school safe, and their collaboration with staff."

In a separate incident, police said Thursday they were contacted regarding threats made Wednesday by a Goldenview Middle School student "to cause harm to the students at school" on Thursday. Officers contacted the student and their parents at home, police said. Charges for that student were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

Asked if the two threats were related, Oistad said they were two separate incidents.