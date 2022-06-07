Anchorage teen fatally shot her father after an argument at home, court documents say

Jun. 7—A 17-year-old faces charges of second-degree murder after she shot and killed her father Saturday morning at their East Anchorage home, according to court documents.

Natasha Rose Sajaev called 911 just after 7 a.m. June 4 "stating she had shot her father and that police needed to respond," according to a sworn affidavit filed with charges on Saturday. Sajaev said she was scared of him "and that he was really mad last night," Anchorage police homicide detective Kristi Mercer wrote.

The girl's 18-year-old brother and the father's girlfriend later told detectives that Sajaev and her father got into a verbal argument on Friday night, Mercer wrote. The girlfriend said Sajaev "met a boy after work" and her father confronted her about that as soon as she got home.

The brother told detectives their father took his sister's cellphone, a second "secret" phone and her gun.

The brother said he stayed up playing video games until 3 a.m. and awakened Saturday to the sound of three gunshots, the affidavit states. He found their father on the floor with a gunshot wound. The man stopped breathing after his son moved him onto his back.

The brother told detectives he noticed his own gun was missing from his room.

Police responding to the family home on Nunaka Drive found the man dead inside and Natasha Sajaev sitting in a neighbor's vehicle outside, according to the affidavit. She was cooperative and was taken to police headquarters.

Police said she was remanded at the Department of Juvenile Justice but was being charged as an adult.

Sajaev was arraigned in Anchorage jail court on Monday, according to a state courts database.