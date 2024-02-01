Anchorage's Klatt Elementary closes for the day due to boiler issue

Feb. 1—Anchorage's Klatt Elementary closed and sent students home Thursday morning due to a problem with the school's boiler.

Corey Allen Young, a spokesman with the Anchorage School District, said shortly before noon that it was unclear whether the South Anchorage school would reopen Friday, but the district is working to fix the issue "rapidly." There should be an update for families by Thursday afternoon, Young said.

The boiler did not shut down entirely, Young said, but it wasn't functioning correctly amid frigid conditions. The temperature inside the school dipped below 60 degrees, so the district opted to send students home, Young said.

Southcentral Alaska is currently in the midst of a cold snap, with temperatures dropping below minus 20 in Anchorage on Thursday.

About 350 students attend Klatt.

Students who were at Klatt on Thursday morning were sent to the nearby Ocean View Elementary if caregivers weren't immediately able to pick them up.

By late morning, Young said most students had been picked up by their families.