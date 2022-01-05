‘Anchorman’ actor David Koechner jailed on suspicion of DUI in California crash, cops say

Actor David Koechner, best known for his role in the “Anchorman” movies, was arrested on New Year’s Eve in a hit-and-run crash in California, according to media reports.

Koechner, a native of Tipton, Missouri, who attended the University of Missouri, was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Simi Valley, online jail records show. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said he was jailed and later released.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run after police said he “ran a stop sign in a residential neighborhood, hit a median and then fled the scene,” according to KABC.

The actor was pulled over nearby and an officer noticed “fresh (collision) damage on his vehicle,” E! News reported. The officer observed signs Koechner was intoxicated, police told E! News, and he was arrested on the two charges.

Koechner’s blood alcohol content “was one-and-a-half times the legal limit,” KABC reported.

Jail records show Koechner is due in Ventura County Superior Court on March 30.

He played sports anchor Champ Kind on “Anchorman” and has had recurring roles on “The Goldbergs,” “The Office” and “American Dad!”

