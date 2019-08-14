Anchors away: Teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for UN conference on zero-carbon boat

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND: Climate change activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for New York in the 60ft Malizia II yacht from Mayflower Marina, on August 14, 2019 in Plymouth, England.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg began her journey to the United States today for the United Nations Climate Conference. Her mode of travel is fitting for someone who's climate conscious: She's arriving in an eco-friendly boat.

The 16-year-old, who has inspired youth protests around the world, left Wednesday afternoon from Plymouth in the United Kingdom. She's making her two week voyage across the Atlantic in a zero-emissions racing yacht, emphasizing the need to reduce carbon emissions worldwide.

We are on our way!

Leaving Plymouth and heading for New York. Follow our journey here https://t.co/qJn5ShWQbB pic.twitter.com/U2Lbv3Xgzs

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 14, 2019

Thunberg spearheaded a global demonstration in March when tens of thousands of students walked out of school to protest inaction on climate change: rising global temperatures that threaten food production and rising sea levels. She was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, featured on Time magazine's cover and met the pope.

Greta Thunberg protesting outside the Swedish parliament.

The boat, called Malizia II, has solar panels and underwater turbines to generate electricity on board. Pierre Casiraghi, grandson of American actress Grace Kelly and Monaco's late Prince Rainier III, and race skipper Boris Herrmann will captain the vessel.

Thunberg doesn't fly because of the sky-high amount of carbon emissions caused by planes. So when she decided to attend the UN conference, she spent months researching the transportation with the smallest carbon footprint.

The yacht is not meant for luxurious travel — there's no toilet, shower or refrigerator, The Associated Press reported. Thunberg says she doesn't mind.

“It’s not very luxurious, it’s not very fancy but I don’t need that. I need only a bed and just the basic things,” Thunberg told The Associated Press. “So I think it will be fun, and I also think it will be fun to be isolated and not be so limited.”

The Malizia team founded the Malizia Ocean Challenge, a project championing ocean and climate change education for children. Their mission very much aligns with Thunberg's goals to turn words into action on climate change, Herrman said in a statement.

"I feel humbled that Greta accepted our offer as the lowest-carbon option to cross the Atlantic – despite the lack of comfort for her," Herrman said.

Thunberg is accompanied by her father, Svante, and filmmaker Nathan Grossman of B-Reel films, who will capture the journey on film. Their progress can be tracked on a map online.

She's taking a year off from school to continue her activist work in North America, meeting with people most affected by the climate crisis, fellow activists and lawmakers. Thunberg also plans to visit Canada, Mexico and key sites related to climate change in South America.

"Together with many other young people across the Americas and the world, I will be there, even if the journey will be long and challenging," Thunberg said in a statement. "We will make our voices heard. It is our future on the line, and we must at least have a say in it..”

