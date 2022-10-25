Ancient Bitcoin And Litecoin Will Struggle To Keep Up With Latest Crypto Big Eyes Coin

The term ‘out with the old and in with the new’ has garnered more meaning than ever before during our ongoing technological revolution.

Technologies no longer change every decade but within each year, and the blockchain is no exception. Arguably one of the most revolutionary technologies of our age, the full potential of the blockchain has not yet been discovered. All we do know is that the crypto market moves, and when it does, it moves fast.

Grandparents, Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) are the oldest cryptocurrencies to ever have existed and survive. Bitcoin (BTC) was launched in 2009, and Litecoin (LTC) in 2011. In crypto terms, these two are primaeval.

BTC and LTC have seen and been subjected to a lot during their decade-long-life spans and, as a result, garnered a well-deserved reputation.

However, all good things must come to an end, and as the markets move forward to newer cryptos such as Big Eyes Coin, the cracks within Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) begin to show.

Bitcoin (BTC) Outdated Blockchain Technology Is Slowing It Down

Bitcoin is a legend. The most invested in crypto to date, Bitcoin was the cause of everything related to crypto. The fact that this currency has managed to hold the top spot for over a decade is nothing short of a miracle. And yet, as the market experiences new growing pains and moves in a different direction, Bitcoin is struggling to keep up.

Whether it be the energy-consuming proof-of-work mechanism that has bogged down the Bitcoin network or its feeble security, Bitcoin is showing signs of age.

Litecoin (LTC) Is Getting A Little Rusty With Its Security

Litecoin (LTC) has 11+ years of history. Although not as successful as Bitcoin, this grandpa coin ranks 20th place on CoinMarketPlace.

Initially inspired by Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin’s advantage is that it is a faster and cheaper alternative than the number one cryptocurrency. Litecoin also boasts better wealth centralization than Bitcoin (BTC).

Unfortunately, Litecoin’s advantages are also its disadvantages. If Bitcoin were to improve on its flaws, Litecoin would fall into irrelevancy. Additionally, many of the same faulty technological problems that plague Bitcoin also plague Litecoin.

Big Eyes Coin Is Part Of A New Wave Of Crypto

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) doesn’t just represent a technological advancement but a cultural one too. Being built on the Ethereum smart chain, Big Eyes Coin will have faster, more economical and more carbon-neutral transactions than Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin (BTC). However, Big Eyes Coin is also so much more than that.

This cute cat currency marks a change in the attitudes towards cryptocurrencies themselves. Already we are seeing how meme coins can become household names. However, up until recently, meme currencies had little to no intrinsic value. Big Eyes Coin changes that.

With a dedicated 5% charity wallet, this adorable feline is committed to saving the world’s oceans to be able to continue eating fish. Clearly this has touched a chord with many crypto enthusiasts as the presale of the coin has managed to raise over $8,000,000 in just a few weeks.

Big Eyes Coin’s motive to make the world a better place by making charity donations, spreading awareness, establishing an NFT collection about the world’s oceans, and promoting kindness and care, is something that could bring the mainstream population into crypto.

How Bitcoin And Litecoin Could Struggling To Keep Up With Big Eyes Coin In The Future

For too long, cryptos like Bitcoin and Litecoin have been inaccessible to crypto newbies, cutting off a huge potential market. Although, they have also been suffering from numerous technological issues stemming from outdated mechanics, the biggest killer of Bitcoin and Litecoin is its inaccessibility to the majority of the population.

Big Eyes Coin, on the other hand, has the potential to make crypto fun and also desirable. While many would be sceptical to invest in volatile currencies, Big Eye’s ecological message is powerful and could draw crypto newbies in. As the slogan of the meme coin reads: ‘cuteness is currency’, and this could not be more true.

