Ancient British rights to a drink in the pub have to be suspended -Johnson

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he understood just how wrenching it was to take away the ancient rights of the British people to go to the pub but that it was absolutely essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I do accept that what we're doing is extraordinary: we're taking away the ancient, inalienable right of free-born people of the United Kingdom to go to the pub, and I can understand how people feel about that," Johnson said. "It's a huge wrench." (Reporting by Costas Pitan and Paul Sandle; writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)