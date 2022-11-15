Ancient fish teeth reveal earliest sign of cooking

1
Raffi Berg - BBC News
·2 min read

Human beings used fire to cook food hundreds of thousands of years earlier than previously thought, an Israeli-led group of researchers have suggested.

They found evidence in the 780,000-year-old remains of a huge carp-like fish discovered in northern Israel.

The scientists noted "the transition from eating raw food to eating cooked food had dramatic implications for human development and behaviour".

The previous earliest evidence of cooking dated from about 170,000 BC.

The remains of the two-metre (6.5ft) fish were found at the Gesher Benot Yaaqob archaeological site which spans the River Jordan about 14km (8.5 miles) north of the Sea of Galilee .

Researchers studied crystals from the enamel of the fish's teeth, which were found in large quantities at the site. The way the crystals had expanded was a sign that they had not been exposed to direct fire, but cooked at a lower temperature.

"Gaining the skill required to cook food marks a significant evolutionary advance, as it provided an additional means for making optimal use of available food resources," said Professor Naama Goren-Inbar from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who directed the excavation.

"It is even possible that cooking was not limited to fish, but also included various types of animals and plants."

The scientists determined that the fish once populated the ancient Hula Lake which existed at the site until it was drained in the 1950s to try to eradicate malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

Other archaeological evidence found at the site indicates it was inhabited by groups of hunter-gatherers for tens of thousands of years.

The team believe the location of such freshwater areas offers a clue to the route followed by early man on its migration out of Africa to the Levant and further afield.

The latest findings came from a joint study involving scientists from Israeli, British and German institutions.

Recommended Stories

  • Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans

    The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant […] The post Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans appeared first on DogTime.

  • The world's 8 billionth person was just born, UN projection shows — the first time the global population has been so big

    The living population is bigger than it has ever been, but it is not a cause for concern, UN officials said.

  • Michigan sets records in midterm voting. Turnout is another story.

    More Michiganders are registered to vote than ever before and more people voted — over half of the state's voting-age population.

  • 2,500-year-old ‘monumental’ temple unearthed next to identical set of ruins in Italy

    Finding one ancient temple is noteworthy. Finding its duplicate is “rare” and “exceptional,” archaeologists said.

  • North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel

    The government previously identified an algal bloom as the cause, but many fishermen disagree.

  • Biden and Xi agree to resume cooperation on fighting climate change

    After a face-to-face meeting in Bali, Indonesia, President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Monday morning to cooperate on issues including the fight against climate change, protecting global health and safeguarding access to food.

  • Vodafone cuts outlook and seeks cost savings as economic woes mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -Vodafone cut its full-year cashflow forecast and lowered earnings guidance on Tuesday, reflecting soaring energy costs and a deteriorating performance in Germany, Italy and Spain. Chief Executive Nick Read said the European mobile operator had to navigate a "challenging macroeconomic environment" that forced it to cut its cashflow forecast by 200 million euros to about 5.1 billion euros ($5.3 billion) for the year to the end of next March. "We are taking a number of steps to mitigate the economic backdrop of high energy costs and rising inflation," he said.

  • RSPB: Crime against birds of prey in Northern Ireland 'going undetected'

    Just one incident was confirmed in 2021, when the total for the whole of the UK was 108.

  • The coolest ancient weapons discovered in recent times

    Archaeologists have unearthed amazing swords, daggers and other weaponry

  • Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak Pastures in Bluffton, Georgia, said he has concerns about Gates controlling farmland. His thoughts came in the form of an open letter to Gates posted on his Facebook page, as first report

  • What happened when two bolts of lightning struck Apollo 12

    Two bolts of lightning struck Apollo 12 just seconds after liftoff, but quick thinking saved the mission from failure

  • Artemis 1 and the First Launch of NASA’s Megarocket: What to Know

    NASA’s most powerful rocket is nearly ready to send an uncrewed Orion capsule on a 25-day journey to the Moon and back, but this deceptively straightforward plan involves a ton of moving parts—including a harrowing 5,000-degree reentry through Earth’s atmosphere. Here’s what you can expect from this historic mission, called Artemis 1, as NASA officially ushers in the Artemis era.

  • CAPSTONE Becomes First Probe to Enter Unique Halo Orbit Around the Moon

    NASA’s Artemis program took an important step forward this weekend, with CAPSTONE finally reaching its destination—a near-rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO) around the Moon. The 55-pound cubesat will now test this promising orbit in preparation for the Gateway lunar space station.

  • Silicon Valley chip startup Cerebras unveils AI supercomputer

    Silicon Valley startup Cerebras Systems, known in the industry for its dinner plate-sized chip made for artificial intelligence work, on Monday unveiled its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, which is now available for commercial and academic research. Andromeda is built by linking up 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems, the company's latest AI computer built around the over-sized chip called the Wafer-Scale Engine 2. Cerebras said Andromeda can perform 1 exaflop worth of AI computing - or at least one quintillion (10 to the power of 18) operations per second - based on a precision of 16 bit floating point format.

  • Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc. "I have too much work on my plate that is for sure," Musk said by videolink to a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. Musk is chief executive of both companies and also runs rocket firm SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company.

  • The secret US space plane has incredible timing, returning to earth as Biden meets Xi

    Two days before US president Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jingping held a frosty confab in Bali, a secret, autonomous spacecraft descended from its orbit hundreds of miles above the planet to land at Cape Canaveral.

  • Hubble captured a supernova at three different ages in one image

    The universe is big, it’s old, and there’s a lot of weird stuff out there. Including the Muppets. In Muppets from Space (now streaming on Peacock!), the 1999 comedy featuring our favorite felt-covered friends, Gonzo is experiencing something of an identity crisis. He seeks the truth about his past, reviewing memory after memory, but he finds only rejection until he is approached by a familiar looking alien species. Gonzo learns that he feels so alone because he’s not from around here, his true h

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Wolfspeed co-founder John Palmour, lifelong NC State fan, dies

    One of the founders of Wolfspeed who spearheaded the company's science 35 years ago has died. John Palmour, the company's chief technology officer who helped found Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) – formerly called Cree – at North Carolina State University in 1987, spent his entire career at the Durham-based semiconductor company, and insiders say it’s hard to imagine a future without him at the helm of its research efforts. More than three decades ago, Palmour was a self-described “propellor head,” one of a handful of researchers huddled into an N.C. State laboratory, working on a new and obscure semiconductor technology.

  • What is BN.1? Meet the newest Omicron spawn being tracked by the CDC

    The CDC just singled out the new variant on Friday—and it already has nine known child and grandchild variants.