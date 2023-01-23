Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US

1
·2 min read

ROME (AP) — A fresco depicting Hercules and originally from Herculaneum, a city destroyed along with Pompeii by the 79 A.D. eruption of Mount Vesuvius, was back in Italy Monday, along with 59 other ancient pieces illegally trafficked to the United States.

Last summer, U.S. authorities announced that the fresco and dozens of other trafficked objects, which ended up in private collections in the United States, would go back to Italy.

Among the more precious pieces Italian and U.S. officials displayed to journalists in Rome is a B.C. kylix, or shallow two-handled drinking vessel, some 2,600 years old. Also returned is a sculpted marble head, from the 2nd century B.C., depicting the goddess Athena.

Italy said the returned works are worth more than $20 million (18 million euros) overall.

The fresco, done in the classic style of Pompeiian art, depicts Hercules as a child strangling a snake.

The returned pieces had been sold by art dealers, ended up in private U.S. collections and lacked documentation to prove they could be legally brought abroad from Italy.

Under a 1909 Italian law, archaeological objects excavated in Italy cannot leave the country without permission unless they were taken abroad before the law was made.

Among those at Monday's presentation was Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos, chief of that office's unit combatting illicit trafficking in antiquities. On this investigation, his office worked jointly with a specialized art squad branch of Italy's paramilitary Carabinieri.

"For Italian antiquities alone we have executed 75 raids, recovered more than 500 priceless treasures valued at more than $55 million,'' Bogdanos said.

Italy has been a pioneer in retrieving illegally exported antiquities from museums and private collections abroad.

The country has been so successful in recovering such ancient artworks and artifacts that it created a museum for them. The Museum of Rescued Art was inaugurated in June in a cavernous structure that is part of Rome’s ancient Baths of Diocletian.

Italian cultural authorities are deciding whether to assign the latest returned pieces to museums near to where they were believed to have been excavated. Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano told reporters that another possibility is having a special exhibition of the returned pieces.

It's not only Italy that loses pieces of its own history when artifacts are discovered in clandestine excavations and smuggled off to art dealers for profitable sales. Academic experts, deprived of valuable information about the context of the area where the objects were originally found, lose out on knowledge about past civilizations.

Recommended Stories

  • Algeria, Italy look to broaden ties beyond coveted energy

    Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said he reiterated to Meloni that his gas-rich North African country wants a solid strategic partnership with Italy “that should go beyond the energy sector" and end its dependence on hydrocarbons. Tebboune gave Meloni, in office just three months, a solemn welcome ahead of their private meeting that capped a two-day working visit without fanfare.

  • Italy welcomes home looted ancient artworks from the U.S

    Italy on Monday celebrated the return of 60 looted archaeological artefacts worth more than $20 million, many of which had been on display at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art before their illicit origin was discovered. The items, which U.S. authorities handed over to Italian counterparts in September, include "The Marble Head of Athena," worth an estimated $3 million, and a fresco stolen from Herculaneum, an ancient Roman city near Pompeii. Aside from their commercial value, the recovered artworks are of "priceless importance" for Italy's historic, artistic and cultural identity, the head of the Carabinieri police art squad, General Vincenzo Molinese, said in a news conference.

  • Tesla driver dies after car plunges into North Bay swimming pool

    A driver died after she crashed her Tesla into a backyard swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning.

  • U.S. Billionaire’s Shameful Art Heist Ends in Glorious Homecoming

    Italy Culture Ministry handoutROME—Ancient statues, Etruscan bowls and fresco ripped from a wall in ancient Herculaneum are among the treasures worth $20 million returned to Italy on Monday. Many belonged to the scorned American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, who was banned for life from acquiring antiquities by the Manhattan District Attorney on Dec. 21. The ban—the first of its kind—was handed down after 180 stolen objects worth $70 million were seized from his private collection in December

  • Wildlife Photographers Capture Stumbling Baby Elephant Adorably Attempting to Charge — Watch!

    Zander and Stefni Rautenbach Wildlife Photography spotted a baby elephant trying to master an important skill while traveling through Kruger National Park in South Africa

  • Surveillance video shows masked man hop over Floyd gas station counter

    The suspect takes his mask off after leaving the store, but cameras can still see him.

  • M&M’s drops mascots after Tucker Carlson led bizarre conservative outrage over ‘less sexy’ redesign

    Candy company says it is proud to introduce ‘a spokesperson America can agree on’

  • US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans

    U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. The proposal comes as boosters have become a hard sell.

  • Emma Roberts Is Serving A Major Look With Epic Legs In This Miniskirt IG Pic

    Emma Roberts showed off her sculpted legs in a miniskirt and heels in Instagram photos. Emma looks like she spends lots of time outdoors, hiking and skiing.

  • Body of Texas kayaker believed found days after he went missing, Coast Guard says

    The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for missing 49-year-old kayaker Barry Baham on Sunday after a body matching his description was found near West Bay, Texas.

  • Supreme Court rejects appeals by ex-Deutsche Bank traders convicted of 'spoofing'

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away appeals by two former Deutsche Bank AG commodities traders convicted of manipulating precious metals prices by placing "spoof" orders. The court denied petitions by James Vorley and Cedric Chanu, who were each sentenced to just over a year in prison after being found guilty of wire fraud for spoofing, or placing orders with the intent to cancel them before trades are executed. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago upheld the convictions last July, saying that "spoofing of this kind falls under the wire fraud prohibition."

  • Giants’ Joe Schoen on Daniel Jones: ‘We’re happy he’s going to be here’

    New York Giants GM Joe Schoen would like both QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley back in 2023, and DJ sounds like a near-lock to return.

  • Police searching for white van in connection with deadly North Philadelphia hit-and-run

    Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a van wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.

  • ‘The Six Wives Of Henry VIII’: How Rick Wakeman Took The Prog Crown

    After leaving Yes, Rick Wakeman’s first solo work, ‘The Six Wives Of Henry VIII,’ was an ambitious concept album that remains a jewel in his crown.

  • Fire Breaks Out at Landmark Former Department Store in Edinburgh

    At least 10 fire engines worked to extinguish a fire at the Jenners building in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, January 23, Scottish Fire and Rescue said.Footage recorded by Norman Work, an Edinburgh councilor, shows smoke pouring out of the closed-down department store.Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were alerted at 11:29 am on Monday, January 23 to reports of a commercial building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh.”“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a building well alight. A further eight appliances, including a high reach, were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire," the statement continued.No casualties have been reported and the reason for the fire was unknown. Credit: Norman Work via Storyful

  • In '20 Days in Mariupol' doc, the horrors of war illuminated

    Associated Press video journalist Mstyslav Chernov had just broken out of Mariupol after covering the first 20 days of the Russian invasion of the Ukrainian city and was feeling guilty about leaving.

  • Eggs too expensive? Here are some affordable alternatives you may already have

    It may be time to take a peek in your pantry.

  • 'Lucky' Rublev wins five-set epic to make Australian Open quarters

    Never-say-die fifth seed Andrey Rublev admitted Monday he was "lucky" after saving two match points to topple Danish teen Holger Rune in a rollercoaster five sets and book a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals.Rublev then saved two match points to take it to the 10-point tiebreaker, where he bounced back from 7-3 down for a gutsy win.

  • Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach

    Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the...

  • State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 20, 2023 Operator: Good morning and welcome to State Street Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today’s discussion is being broadcasted live on State Street’s Web site at investors.statestreet.com. This conference call is also being recorded for replay. State […]