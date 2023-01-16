Ancient Maya cities, 'super highways' revealed in latest survey

29
·2 min read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A new high-tech study has revealed nearly 1,000 ancient Maya settlements, including 417 previously unknown cites linked by what may be the world's first highway network and hidden for millennia by the dense jungles of northern Guatemala and southern Mexico.

It is the latest discovery of roughly 3,000-year-old Maya centers and related infrastructure, according to a statement on Monday from a team from Guatemala's FARES anthropological research foundation overseeing the so-called LiDAR studies.

The findings were first published last month in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica.

All of the newly-identified structures were built centuries before the largest Maya city-states emerged, ushering in major human achievements in math and writing.

LiDAR technology uses planes to shoot pulses of light into dense forest, allowing researchers to peel away vegetation and map ancient structures below.

Among the details revealed in the latest analysis are the ancient world's first-ever extensive system of stone "highways or super-highways," according to the researchers.

Around 110 miles (177 km) of spacious roadways have been revealed so far, with some measuring around 130 feet (40 meters) wide and elevated off the ground by as much as 16 feet (5 meters).

As part of the Cuenca Karstica Mirador-Calakmul study, which extends from northern Guatemala's Peten jungle to southern Mexico's Campeche state, researchers have also identified pyramids, ball game courts plus significant water engineering, including reservoirs, dams and irrigation canals.

"It shows the economic, political and social complexity of what was happening simultaneously across this entire area," said lead researcher Richard Hansen.

The latest finds date to the so-called middle to late pre-classic Maya era, from around 1,000-350 BC, with many of the settlements believed to be controlled by the metropolis known today as El Mirador. That was more than five centuries before the civilization's classical peak, when dozens of major urban centers thrived across present-day Mexico and Central America.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu and David Alire Garcia, editing by Deepa Babington)

Recommended Stories

  • Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesDo you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University

  • Endangered whale’s severely injured body washes ashore in Oregon, video shows

    “It is a bit unusual to see a sperm whale here this time of year, so that’ll be one of the questions ... we’re asking,” a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries told media outlets.

  • Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source

    Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.

  • Romania extradites suspected Hell's Angels leader to U.S. on drug charges

    Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club's country branch leader, Marius Lazar, who is wanted for being a member of an international group of drug traffickers and for negotiating the attempted killing of two rivals. He was met on Monday by U.S. Marshals with face coverings as he was led to a plane, according to a Reuters witness.

  • 7 worst foods for kidney health, from avocados to brown rice

    To help your kidney health, avoid consuming too much sodium, potassium and phosphorous.

  • How close to midnight is humanity? 2023 Doomsday Clock announcement could warn of nuclear disaster

    The Doomsday Clock will be reset Jan. 24. Historically, the clock has measured danger from nuclear disaster, but it now includes other perils.

  • Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt

    Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife have filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors. The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing offers a glimpse into the couple's financial problems, including money owed to no fewer than 50 people and companies, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Both Lehner and his father, Michael, are listed as principal members in a Nevada business license filing for Solarcode, a limited liability corporation doing business in multiple states, including Nevada and Arizona.

  • James Cameron's Already Setting Avatar 3 on Fire

    If you’re wondering what the future holds for the planet of Pandora after Avatar: The Way of Water, you likely won’t have to wait another 13 years for the sequel. Now that the Avatar sequel is about to cross the $2 billion mark, director James Cameron seems happy to share what’s coming in what is tentatively titled The Seed Bearer.

  • Man Bats on the Moon: The Possible Origin of Fake News Around the Lunar Landings

    As hard as it is to believe, modern conspiracy theories that claim the Apollo lunar landings were a hoax don’t hold a candle to the outrageous things that the American public once believed about the moon. Long before the age of social media, and over a century before the 1960's counterculture wave in the U.S., the moon was the center of the hoax universe. And it mostly comes down to a beef that editor Richard Adams Locke had with religious scholars and other contemporary astronomers like Thomas

  • NBA star Jordan Clarkson wants chance to show his Pinoy pride at 2023 All-Star Game

    NBA star Jordan Clarkson is hoping to represent not just Utah but also the Philippines at the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. The Filipino American Utah Jazz guard, who is currently in his first season as a starter, is averaging a career-high of 21.1 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field, as of this writing. Fans can vote for their favorite players by logging on the NBA.com or on the NBA app.

  • ‘Sit down, Connie’: Woman shares hilarious story about how she saved a stranger from unfair seat swap on plane

    A TikTok user recently shared a hilarious story about how she lied to save another Asian woman passenger from an unfair request to swap seats while on an airplane flight. TikTok user @not.cristinayang went viral after sharing her hilarious story in a video last week, which has been viewed over 2.2 million times since. Since the travel time between her destinations was four to five hours, Yang notes in her video that she was flying in premium economy, which came with complimentary unlimited snacks and drinks.

  • Ukraine says Russian strike pattern suggests it is low on ballistic missiles

    Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said on Monday. The official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia had fewer than 100 modern Iskander ballistic munitions left. "The enemy is trying to use their potential, because there are many S-300 missiles already manufactured, (Russia) is a manufacturer of these missiles, and they are already using them in this way," he told a briefing in Kyiv by video link.

  • Dutch Prime Minister after Russian attack on Dnipro: Russia cannot be allowed to win this war

    The Russian missile strike on a multi-storey residential building in the city of Dnipro underscores why Russia cannot be allowed to win the war. Source: Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister, after a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's President, reports European Pravda Quote: "In preparation for my visit to Washington I spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • High-powered lasers can be used to steer lightning strikes

    Scientists have used a laser to guide lightning strikes, and the tech could help protect rockets and forests.

  • Dwindling Snow Leaves Swiss Alpine Villages Staring at an Identity Crisis

    SATTEL, Switzerland — It was the last thing Simon Bissig, a ski resort director, wanted to see as he trudged into the Swiss Alps guesthouse on a January day. The bright wooden lodge should have been crowded with parents sipping hot drinks as they cheered on children gliding down the slopes. Instead, it was empty, and in place of frosty windows, the panes were lashed with rain. Where guests would have dined, an unlikely crisis session was being held. Marketing advisers reviewed plans for what had

  • Zelenskyy survives over 12 assassination attempts since start of full-scale invasion

    William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), warned President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about an assassination threat at a secret meeting during his visit to Ukraine before Russia's invasion.

  • Mindy Kaling's Scooby-Doo spinoff 'Velma' premieres to mostly negative reviews

    The show stars executive producer Mindy Kaling as the voice of character Velma Dinkley, the smartest member of the amateur crime-solving group Mystery Inc. The star-studded cast includes Constance Wu as Daphne, Sam Richardson as Shaggy, and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Serving as an alternate universe origin story for Mystery Inc., the series marks the first time in the history of the franchise to not feature the Scooby-Doo character.

  • Death row inmate James Dellinger, sentenced to death for a Blount County murder, has died

    James Dellinger was sentenced to death in 1996 for a Blount County murder. He died at age 71.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change That's More Severe Than Carnival's

    The cruise line has has changed all its main dining room menus, but that's not the move that Royal Caribbean passengers will be the most upset about.

  • Jon Jones likely the second highest paid fighter in UFC history because of recently reworked contract, says manager

    According to his advisor Richard Schaefer, former UFC champ Jon Jones is probably the second highest fighter in promotion history.