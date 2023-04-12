Ancient Mayan scoreboard discovered by archaeologists

Archeologists have found an ancient scoreboard used by Mayans during a ball game. The stone disk was found at Chichén Itzá, an iconic ancient city in Yucutan, Mexico, and dates back to the late 800s or early 900 A.D.

Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History says the scoreboard is about 12.7 inches in diameter and weighs about 108 pounds. Two players standing with a ball are carved into the center, and text is carved around the center.

It was found during an archaeological did in the Casa Colorado, or "red house" of Chichén Itzá, by Lizbeth Beatriz Mendicuti Pérez. The dig was coordinated by archaeologists Francisco Pérez Ruiz and José Osorio León.

"In this Mayan site it is rare to find hieroglyphic writing, let alone a complete text; It hasn't happened for more than 11 years," Pérez said in a statement, adding the scoreboard was probably used in a game similar to Casa Colorada.

The scoreboard appears to have fallen off an arch when the structure collapsed, archaeologist Mendicuti Pérez said.

One of the characters etched into the stone wears a feathered headdress and a sash that appears to show a flower, believed to be a water lily. He is depicted as talking or breathing. His opponent wears a "snake turban," which is seen on many characters in Chichén Itzá.

The date on the disc is 12 Eb 10 Cumku on the Mayan calendar – believed to be around 894 A.D.

Chichén Itzá is a sacred site and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, meaning it is a significant site protected by the UN. It was the capital of the Yucatan peninsula until 1200 AD. C. and its most iconic structure, El Castillo, is known for lining up with the sun, demonstrating the advanced architectural knowledge of the Mayans who built the city, according to INAH.

