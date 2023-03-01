Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance

ABBY SEWELL
·5 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — An international archeological mission has uncovered the remnants of what is believed to be a 5,000-year-old restaurant or tavern in the ancient city of Lagash in southern Iraq.

The discovery of the ancient dining hall — complete with a rudimentary refrigeration system, hundreds of roughly made clay bowls and the fossilized remains of an overcooked fish — announced in late January by a University of Pennsylvania-led team, generated some buzz beyond Iraq’s borders.

It came against the backdrop of a resurgence of archeology in a country often referred to as the “cradle of civilization,” but where archeological exploration has been stunted by decades of conflict before and after the U.S. invasion of 2003. Those events exposed the country's rich sites and collections to the looting of tens of thousands of artifacts.

“The impacts of looting on the field of archeology were very severe,” Laith Majid Hussein, director of the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage of Iraq, told The Associated Press. “Unfortunately, the wars and periods of instability have greatly affected the situation in the country in general.”

With relative calm prevailing over the past few years, the digs have returned. At the same time, thousands of stolen artifacts have been repatriated, offering hope of an archeological renaissance.

“‘Improving’ is a good term to describe it, or ‘healing’ or ‘recovering,’” said Jaafar Jotheri, a professor of archeology at University of Al-Qadisiyah, describing the current state of the field in his country.

Iraq is home to six UNESCO-listed World Heritage Sites, among them the ancient city of Babylon, the site of several ancient empires under rulers like Hammurabi and Nebuchadnezzar.

In the years before the 2003 U.S. invasion, a limited number of international teams came to dig at sites in Iraq. During Saddam Hussein’s rule, Jotheri said, the foreign archeologists who did come were under strict monitoring by a suspicious government in Baghdad, limiting their contacts with locals. There was little opportunity to transfer skills or technology to local archeologists, he said, meaning that the international presence brought “no benefit for Iraq.”

The country's ancient sites faced “two waves of destruction,” Jotheri said, the first after harsh international sanctions were imposed following Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait and desperate Iraqis “found artifacts and looting as a form of income” and the second in 2003 following the U.S. invasion, when “everything collapsed.”

Amid the ensuing security vacuum and rise of the Islamic State militant group, excavations all but shut down for nearly a decade in southern Iraq, while continuing in the more stable northern Kurdish-controlled area. Ancient sites were looted and artifacts smuggled abroad.

The first international teams to return to southern Iraq came in 2014 but their numbers grew haltingly after that.

The digs at Lagash, which was first excavated in 1968, had shut down after 1990, and the site remained dormant until 2019.

Unlike many others, the site was not plundered in the interim, largely due to the efforts of tribes living in the area, said Zaid Alrawi, an Iraqi archeologist who is the project manager at the site.

Would-be looters who came to the area were run off by "local villagers who consider these sites basically their own property,” he said.

A temple complex and the remains of institutional buildings had been uncovered in earlier digs, so when archeologists returned in 2019, Alrawi said, they focused on areas that would give clues to the lives of ordinary people. They began with what turned out to be a pottery workshop containing several kilns, complete with throwaway figurines apparently made by bored workers and date pits from their on-shift snacking.

Further digging in the area surrounding the workshop found a large room containing a fireplace used for cooking. The area also held seating benches and a refrigeration system made with layers of clay jars thrust into the earth with clay shards in between.

The site is believed to date to around 2,700 BC. Given that beer drinking was widespread among the ancient Sumerians inhabiting Lagash at the time, many envisioned the space as a sort of ancient gastropub.

But Alrawi said he believes it was more likely a cafeteria to feed workers from the pottery workshop next door.

“I think it was a place to serve whoever was working at the big pottery production next door, right next to the place where people work hard, and they had to eat lunch,” he said.

Alrawi, whose father was also an archeologist, grew up visiting sites around the country. Today, he is happy to see “a full throttle of excavations” returning to Iraq.

“It’s very good for the country and for the archeologists, for the international universities and academia,” he said.

As archeological exploration has expanded, international dollars have flowed into restoring damaged heritage sites like the al-Nouri mosque in Mosul, and Iraqi authorities have pushed to repatriate stolen artifacts from countries as near as Lebanon and as far as the United States.

Last month, Iraq’s national museum began opening its doors to the public for free on Fridays — a first in recent history. Families wandered through halls lined with Assyrian tablets and got an up-close look at the crown jewel of Iraq’s repatriated artifacts: a small clay tablet dating back 3,500 years and bearing a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh that was looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago and returned from the U.S. two years ago. The tablet is among 17,000 looted artifacts returned to Iraq from the U.S.

Ebtisam Khalaf, a history teacher who was one of the visitors to the museum on its first free day, said, “This is a beautiful initiative because, we can see the things that we only used to hear about."

Before, she said, her students could "only see these antiquities in books. But now we can see these beautiful artifacts for real.”

___

Associated Press writers Nabil al-Jurani in Lagash and Ali Abdul Hassan in Baghdad contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Aston Martin 2022 pretax loss widened after pound weakened against dollar

    The luxury car maker posted a widened pretax loss of 495.0 million pounds ($595.1 million) compared with a loss of GBP213.8 million a year before.

  • Fed rate hike call for March lifted to 50 basis points by NatWest

    MARKET PULSE NatWest Markets is now forecasting a 50 basis point hike at the March meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, up from a previous estimate of a 25 basis point rise. bps. “It’s true the ...

  • Analysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

    After a frenzied rush by electric vehicle makers to secure raw materials over the past two years, which drove prices for lithium carbonate up more than six-fold and spodumene up nearly ten-fold, the bubble has burst. The turning point for lithium prices came late last year as electric vehicle demand in China slowed sharply ahead of Beijing's planned halt to subsidies for the $87 billion industry, the world's biggest and fastest growing. The slide steepened, analysts say, as investors were spooked by a drop in China's January electric vehicles sales and by CATL's discount terms, which included an assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve.

  • In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its second year, has pushed up food and energy prices worldwide, adding another layer to Egypt’s economic crisis. Hany Hassan has found himself struggling to feed his four school-age children. Annual inflation reached 26.5% in January, the highest in five years, with food prices in urban areas soaring 48%, according to official figures.

  • China's factories storm ahead as rest of Asia stalls

    TOKYO (Reuters) -China's factory sector grew in February at the fastest pace in more than a decade, a standout in Asia where manufacturing growth stalled elsewhere, weighed down by slowing global demand, high inflation and interest rates, surveys showed on Wednesday. Stronger signs that Chinese factories are rebounding after the removal of COVID curbs late last year could temper an expected downturn in the global economy this year, as the U.S. Federal Reserve stays on its higher for longer interest rate path. India and Australia saw economic growth slow in the quarter to December, and South Korea's exports fell in February for a fifth straight month, highlighting the pain slowing global demand was inflicting on the region's manufacturers.

  • Lazard Financial Advisory CEO on Rates, Inflation

    Lazard Financial Advisory CEO Peter Orszag discusses his predictions of a "wave of refinancing" in 2024 and 2025. The disinflationary process occupies a lot of discussions the CEO is having as it continues to drive liquidity in the market. He speaks with Sonali Basak and Amber Kanwar on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • 2 Reasons You Should Name a Beneficiary for Your Bank Accounts

    No beneficiary is named to your guardian's bank account! If your guardian failed to write a will and designate you as a beneficiary, you'll end up at the mercy of local inheritance laws, further drawing out the process. Nobody wants to ensnare their grieving loved ones in a tangled web of death certificates and state inheritance laws.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term.

    When I think of tech stocks worth buying and holding for the long term, Airbnb is consistently one of the first companies on my list. The COVID pandemic and the associated travel restrictions put the company behind the eight ball from the start.

  • Ukraine to ‘drive a wedge’ between Crimea and Russia in spring offensive

    Kyiv’s upcoming counter-offensive will try to cut off the Crimean peninsula from mainland Russia, according to a top Ukrainian intelligence official who revealed part of an operation to retake some of the occupied south.

  • Germany threatens to hold up EU's combustion-engine car ban

    Germany's transport minister said Tuesday that his country won't back a planned European Union ban on the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, after failing to get assurances from the bloc's executive for an exemption on synthetic fuels. The plan, which is part of the bloc's effort to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, effectively means that the sale of new cars which burn hydrocarbon-based fuels such as petroleum would be banned. German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said the Commission hadn't made a proposal, so Germany would refrain from supporting the ban.

  • Nigeria election results 2023: Opposition PDP and Labour Party accuse APC and Inec

    The ruling party candidate takes an early lead in presidential results despite losing in Lagos.

  • Trump rolls out 2024 trade policy that would 'tax China to build up America,' reward US producers

    Former President Trump rolled out his “America First” trade policy for the 2024 campaign that would reward domestic production while imposing tariffs on imported goods.

  • Scientists solve the mystery of dreaded Norse sea monster

    The dreaded sea monster “hafgufa” of Norse legend was said to emit an irresistible perfume that lured fish straight into its open mouth, while it lay stationery in the water, like a predatory island.

  • New clues: New video shows stranger using Ga. man’s debit card after he vanishes on business trip

    Nathan Millard never made it back to his hotel room that night.

  • 'Absolutely unreal:' NASA astronaut snaps amazing photo of auroras from space station

    NASA astronaut Josh Cassada captured a stunning shot of green auroras dancing in Earth's skies from his vantage point on the International Space Station.

  • Thrilling Images Show First Launch of SpaceX's Revamped Starlink Satellites

    SpaceX successfully deployed the first batch of its next-generation Starlink satellites, which the company hopes will increase the broadband capacity of its internet megaconstellation.

  • Here’s Why Both Ford and GM Have Shut Down Pickup Production

    The work stoppages are temporary—and for two very different reasons.

  • The battle over abortion access could return to the ballot box in four states as the 2024 elections loom

    Several states allow their citizens to amend its constitution via ballot initiative. These four states are primed to do so for abortion access.

  • After 15 years on the run, a Broward murder suspect was found during a traffic stop

    Jose Wilson Padilla-Padilla will be extradited to Broward

  • Top lawmakers briefed on Trump, Biden, Pence documents

    Top lawmakers in Congress were briefed Tuesday on the investigations into classified documents found in the private possession of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines was among the officials who met privately with congressional leaders for roughly an hour. Attending the briefing were the House and Senate leaders of both parties and the leaders of both intelligence committees, who comprise what's known as the “Gang of Eight.”