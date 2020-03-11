Ancient rock art in Nevada vandalised by men on 'painting spree', prosecutors say

Two Nevada men have been indicted on charges of vandalism after they allegedly spray-painted an ancient rock in a national monument.

Daniel Plata and Jonathan Pavon went on a spray-painting "spree" and were caught soon after the vandalism took place while still covered paint, according to prosecutors.

The 25-year-olds are both charged with conspiracy, destruction of government property and unauthorized damage or alteration or defacement of archaeological resources, US attorney Nicholas Trutanich’s office said on Monday.

Prosecutors say the pair spray-painted rock formations in a national monument that features petroglyphs and were charged on the grounds of vandalizing an archaeological site.

The men went on what prosecutors deemed a “vandalism spree” while heading to a wedding in September 2019.

Filming themselves as they went, the duo are said to have sprayed their nicknames “Velor” and “Cluer” on buildings at three different locations in remote Nevada.

The men drove into the White River Narrows Archaeological District within Basin and Range National Monument, court documents said.

Mr Pavon allegedly acted as a lookout as Mr Plata spray-painted two large pieces of graffiti on the rocks in the Range National Monument, including one near a petroglyph.

Petroglyphs are ancient carvings that are made by chiselling the surface of rocks.

The carvings are precious historical monuments with most thought to have been created before the 17th Century, according to the National Park Service website.

After a witness reported the vandalism the men were quickly stopped by state troopers, according to court documents.

The two were also said to be covered in blue paint and seen to have had over 100 cans of spray paint in their car.

The White River Narrows is home to one of the largest sites of prehistoric rock art in eastern Nevada, according to the US Bureau of Land Management.

Questions about damage to the rocks from the graffiti were deferred to the US Justice Department, who did not immediately respond to an email inquiry by Associated Press (AP).

According to the Associated Press the men do not yet have listed attorneys or phone numbers and could not be reached for comment.

Prosecutors said the men made their initial court appearances on 6 March.

Additional reporting by the AP

Read more

Police respond to active shooter at Texas shopping mall

New York sets up first coronavirus ‘containment zone’- live

Top US commander sceptical of Taliban peace deal

Elon Musk says his internet satellites won’t stop us seeing into space