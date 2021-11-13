Ancient stone etchings under threat in Utah, Arizona

Reuters

The White House is planning a big ceremony on Monday for President Joe Biden's signing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill Monday with Republican lawmakers, amid a toxic political climate in the United States. Officials are considering holding the event on the expansive White House South Lawn, where the presidential helicopter lands, to accommodate a large crowd invited to celebrate one of the president's biggest legislative achievements to date, a person familiar with the planning said. The White House said Biden will be joined by lawmakers who helped write the legislation and "a diverse group of leaders who fought for its passage across the country, ranging from governors and mayors of both parties to labor union and business leaders."