Ancient tombs found under Notre-Dame in ‘remarkable’ discovery

Rebecca Rosman
·3 min read
A 14th-century lead sarcophagus was discovered in the floor of the cathedral - JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP
A 14th-century lead sarcophagus was discovered in the floor of the cathedral - JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP

Archaeologists working at Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral have made two “exceptional” discoveries, including a lead sarcophagus believed to be from the 1300s containing a “well preserved” body.

The objects, described by the French culture ministry as being “of remarkable scientific quality”, were unearthed during preparatory work for rebuilding the church’s famous lead spire, which was destroyed in a massive fire in April 2019.

Reconstruction workers were preparing to install scaffolding in the ground to rebuild the 300ft tall spire when they stumbled across the items underneath the rubble.

During a visit to the cathedral on Tuesday, a team of archaeologists showed Roselyne Bachelot, France’s culture minister, around the excavation site, explaining how they used a mini endoscopic camera to examine the body located inside the lead sarcophagus, which was partially punctured.

“We saw a very well preserved body,” Christophe Besnier, the lead archaeologist said. “You can glimpse pieces of fabric, hair and above all a pillow of leaves on top of the head, a well-known phenomenon when religious leaders were buried.”

Mr Besnier added: “The fact that these plant elements are still inside means the body is in a very good state of conservation.”

Burial sites have been found under the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris by workers restoring the church after a fire in 2019. Archaeologists showed Roselyne Bachelot, France&#x002019;s culture minister, the discoveries - JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP
Burial sites have been found under the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris by workers restoring the church after a fire in 2019. Archaeologists showed Roselyne Bachelot, France’s culture minister, the discoveries - JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP

While the identity of the body is unknown, preliminary findings suggest the coffin was made for a senior dignitary sometime in the 1300s. Some 400 bodies have been buried at Notre-Dame since the 13th-century, including bishops, archbishops and canons.

Archaeologists working at the site said the discoveries would help improve their understanding of funeral practices during the Middle Ages.

Also unearthed was a piece of a rood screen - an ornate partition that was a typical feature of Medieval churches.

The excavation, which began on February 2, is being carried out by the Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research. The culture ministry has now agreed to extend the institute’s work until March 25, when renovations on the 850-year-old church are scheduled to continue.

Archaeologists excavate the floor of Notre-Dame Cathedral - JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP
Archaeologists excavate the floor of Notre-Dame Cathedral - JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP

Cathedral hoped to reopen by 2024

Pressure is growing for the church to be reopened. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has set a strict deadline for 2024, when Paris will host the summer Olympic Games.

The 2019 fire, which was likely started by an electrical fault, wiped out the spire and better part of the cathedral’s roof within about an hour. Remarkably, firemen were able to save the stone structure.

Firefighters doused flames rising from the roof of the cathedral on April 15, 2019 - BERTRAND GUAY/AFP
Firefighters doused flames rising from the roof of the cathedral on April 15, 2019 - BERTRAND GUAY/AFP

More than 340,000 donations - totaling nearly €850 million - have been made since then to help with the restoration. Among them, include a combined €300 million donation from French billionaires Francois-Henri Pinault and Bernard Arnault.

But reconstruction efforts have been littered with controversy.

In July 2020, Mr Macron was forced to drop his suggestion to replace the 19th-century spire, designed by the French architect Viollet-le-Duc, with a “contemporary architectural gesture” following an outcry from purists who argued the cathedral should keep its traditional structure.

Then in December 2021, a commission of heritage experts approved a controversial plan to partially modernise the cathedral’s interior as part of the reconstruction, adding contemporary artworks and new lighting effects - much to the chagrin of critics who say the changes will disrupt the traditional design.

Recommended Stories

  • Ancient sarcophagus found under Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

    Archaeologists have found an ancient lead sarcophagus under Notre-Dame cathedral along with fragments of a rood screen, offering a new insight into the history of the building which is currently under reconstruction after a devastating fire in 2019. Notre-Dame, which dates back to the 12th century, commissioned the excavation works inside the cathedral as a precautionary measure before the installation of scaffolding needed to restore a 100-metre high wooden roof ridge. "The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality," France's Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said, adding that excavation works have been extended until March 25.

  • Ancient sarcophagus found under Notre-Dame in Paris

    STORY: An ancient sarcophagus was unearthed at the Notre-Dame Cathedral Archeologists uncovered a lead sarcophagus and fragments of the temple's rood screenSource: French Culture Ministrythat could date back to the 14th century (SOUNDBITE) (French) FRENCH NATIONAL ARCHEOLOGICAL INSTITUTE (INRAP) ARCHEOLOGIST, CHRISTOPHE BESNIER, SAYING: "We were able to send a small camera inside which showed cloth remains, organic matter such as hair and plant remains, especially small leaves were found where the head is, which at first sight seem to correspond to the boxwood tree, but we need to confirm that. This was usually done only for the social elite, it's not embalming but a way to preserve the body as well as possible. So the fact that these plants are still there indicates that the contents have been very well preserved."

  • Iowa teacher accused of having sexual relationship with 15-year-old student

    The 34-year-old Sac County teacher is charged with multiple counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Authorities say a parent came forward after hearing rumors about the relationship.

  • Jamie Dornan Reveals Why He Partied With Robert Pattinson Before They Were Famous

    “Why would you leave him at home?” the “Belfast” star said of his longtime friend.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed

    Turns out, no sooner did Lockheed Martin get some good news -- than some bad news followed. Lockheed Martin's F-35 -- here viewed head-on -- could be a headache for Lockheed Martin today. On Monday this week, as you may have heard, Lockheed Martin investors were thrilled to learn that the German Luftwaffe is planning to purchase as many as 35 new F-35 stealth fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, to replacing its aging Tornado fighter-bombers.

  • Peace talks continue as fighting rages on in Ukraine: CBS News Flash March 15, 2022

    Another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to begin in a few hours. The two sides have expressed some optimism in the past few days. President Zelensky's aide tweeted that the negotiations would discuss, "peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troop and security guarantees." The talks are happening as the fighting rages on across Ukraine. In hard-hit Mariupol, the city council is warning that they are running out of their last reserves of food and water. But more than 160 private cars managed to leave the city, the first successful evacuation in two weeks. Ukrainian President Zelensky will address Congress on Wednesday to ask for more help.

  • Why Athletes Tend to Have a Lower Resting Heart Rate—and What to Do If Yours Is High

    This baseline health metric is a hallmark of cardiovascular fitness and efficiency.

  • Marubeni-owned aircraft lessor retrieves two Russian aircraft

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The U.S.-based aircraft leasing firm owned by Japan's Marubeni Corp and Mizuho Leasing Co Ltd has recovered two of the 12 aircraft it has been leasing to Russian airlines, it said on Wednesday. Connecticut-based Aircastle Ltd company is one of multiple lessors scrambling to retrieve aircraft leased to Russian airlines before sanctions, imposed in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, take effect on March 28. So far it has retrieved two of the aircraft, an Aircastle spokesperson said, adding it had leased aircraft to six Russian airlines as of February.

  • Goldman Executive Warned Bankers Not to Do Business With Jho Low

    (Bloomberg) -- A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior legal executive who helped vet the 1MDB bond deals that exploded in scandal told a jury he warned Goldman bankers not to do business with Malaysian financier Jho Low.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: Chi

  • Strong storms, severe weather could clear out Bradenton beaches full of spring breakers

    A storm front is headed here tonight. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Addison Rae Gets Edgy in Pirate-Style Corset, Flowy Skirt & Ankle Boots for Girls’ Night Out

    The social media star hit girl's night in a leather look.

  • Ukraine-Russia peace talks

    Ukraine’s president says Russia’s latest demands are “more realistic,” but says patience is needed. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports on new U.S. military aid for Ukraine.

  • Endangered species list no longer includes bald eagles. But now, another threat has emerged.

    As the numbers of the formerly endangered bald eagle have grown in Indiana and Kentucky, a new threat to its survival is becoming more apparent.

  • A Few Hours With GTA Online On PS5: Feels Like A New Game

    Having played Grand Theft Auto Online for nearly a decade, I don’t think it will shock you to learn that I’ve recently felt…done with the game. While I’ve enjoyed some of the recent updates and events, my desire to sink hours of my life into GTA Online has mostly vanished. So I wasn’t sure what to expect with the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports released today. Would it really change how I feel all these years later?

  • 3 Great Reasons to Forego 401(k) Contributions This Year

    You've probably been told you should contribute to a 401(k) every year if you have one and can afford to do so. If any of the three things below apply to you, you might be better off avoiding your 401(k) this year. High-interest credit card or payday loan debt can easily cost you more in a year than you'll earn by investing your money in a 401(k).

  • Grading the Bears’ signing of LB Nicholas Morrow

    Here's our initial evaluation of the Bears' expected signing of LB Nicholas Morrow.

  • A Century later, The Death of an Indiana Man is Ruled a Lynching Instead of a Suicide

    In 1922, George Tompkins , 19, was found hanging from a tree in Indiana. Believe it or not, it took nearly 100 years for his death to be ruled a lynching by officials, according to NBC News.

  • The Chase Shakes Up Its Roster of Chasers (Who's In? Who's Out?), as ABC Sets Upcoming Reality Slate

    Three new adversaries will join in The Chase, and two familiar foes will depart, when the ABC quiz show premieres its new season in May. ABC has announced a new reality slate to premiere Tuesday, May 3, kicking off with a Muppet-fied Holey Moley Season 4 (at 8/7c), followed by The Chase Season 3 and […]

  • Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured

    A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning. The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that caused nuclear reactor meltdowns, spewing massive radiation that still makes some parts uninhabitable. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a parliamentary session Thursday morning that four people died during the quake and the cause of their deaths are being investigated, while 97 others were injured.

  • 2010 Camaro Gets A 1969 Facelift

    Is this a face you could love?