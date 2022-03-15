Ancient tombs found under Notre-Dame in ‘remarkable’ discovery

A 14th-century lead sarcophagus was discovered in the floor of the cathedral - JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP

Archaeologists working at Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral have made two “exceptional” discoveries, including a lead sarcophagus believed to be from the 1300s containing a “well preserved” body.

The objects, described by the French culture ministry as being “of remarkable scientific quality”, were unearthed during preparatory work for rebuilding the church’s famous lead spire, which was destroyed in a massive fire in April 2019.

Reconstruction workers were preparing to install scaffolding in the ground to rebuild the 300ft tall spire when they stumbled across the items underneath the rubble.

During a visit to the cathedral on Tuesday, a team of archaeologists showed Roselyne Bachelot, France’s culture minister, around the excavation site, explaining how they used a mini endoscopic camera to examine the body located inside the lead sarcophagus, which was partially punctured.

“We saw a very well preserved body,” Christophe Besnier, the lead archaeologist said. “You can glimpse pieces of fabric, hair and above all a pillow of leaves on top of the head, a well-known phenomenon when religious leaders were buried.”

Mr Besnier added: “The fact that these plant elements are still inside means the body is in a very good state of conservation.”

While the identity of the body is unknown, preliminary findings suggest the coffin was made for a senior dignitary sometime in the 1300s. Some 400 bodies have been buried at Notre-Dame since the 13th-century, including bishops, archbishops and canons.

Archaeologists working at the site said the discoveries would help improve their understanding of funeral practices during the Middle Ages.

Also unearthed was a piece of a rood screen - an ornate partition that was a typical feature of Medieval churches.

The excavation, which began on February 2, is being carried out by the Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research. The culture ministry has now agreed to extend the institute’s work until March 25, when renovations on the 850-year-old church are scheduled to continue.

Cathedral hoped to reopen by 2024

Pressure is growing for the church to be reopened. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has set a strict deadline for 2024, when Paris will host the summer Olympic Games.

The 2019 fire, which was likely started by an electrical fault, wiped out the spire and better part of the cathedral’s roof within about an hour. Remarkably, firemen were able to save the stone structure.

More than 340,000 donations - totaling nearly €850 million - have been made since then to help with the restoration. Among them, include a combined €300 million donation from French billionaires Francois-Henri Pinault and Bernard Arnault.

But reconstruction efforts have been littered with controversy.

In July 2020, Mr Macron was forced to drop his suggestion to replace the 19th-century spire, designed by the French architect Viollet-le-Duc, with a “contemporary architectural gesture” following an outcry from purists who argued the cathedral should keep its traditional structure.

Then in December 2021, a commission of heritage experts approved a controversial plan to partially modernise the cathedral’s interior as part of the reconstruction, adding contemporary artworks and new lighting effects - much to the chagrin of critics who say the changes will disrupt the traditional design.