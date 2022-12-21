Ancient-warfare historian rates 10 more battle scenes in movies and television

Ancient-warfare historian Roel Konijnendijk rates 10 battle scenes in movies and television for realism. He discusses the accuracy of ancient-warfare battle scenes from "The Northman" (2022), starring Alexander Skarsgård; penning enemies in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022); and swords and buckles in "House of the Dragon" (2022), featuring Matt Smith. He also comments on "The Last Duel" (2021), with Matt Damon and Adam Driver; bolt artillery in "The Wheel of Time" (2021), featuring Rosamund Pike; bow and arrow precision in "Robin Hood" (2010), starring Russell Crowe; and walls of flame in "Barbarians" (2020). Konijnendijk analyzes the chariot tactics displayed in "The Eagle" (2011), starring Channing Tatum; pavises in "Knightfall" (2019); and ditches in "The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc" (1999). Roel Konijnendijk teaches ancient history at the University of Oxford's Lincoln College. You can find him on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/roelkonijn