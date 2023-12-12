Ancient woodland protected from deer overgrazing

One of the last surviving Scots pines in Glen Loyne

A charity is taking measures to protect a remnant of ancient woodland in the north west Highlands from deer.

The site in Glen Loyne contains what is thought to be Scotland's oldest wild Scots pine, which is at least 565 years old.

The woodland is at risk from overgrazing by deer and the number of pine trees has dropped to just 57.

However, Trees for Life have erected new deer fencing to protect the older trees and to stop seedlings from being eaten.

James Rainey, the charity's senior ecologist, said "Glen Loyne's wild pines and other Caledonian pinewoods are globally unique, and a special part of Scotland's character and culture."

“Fencing is only a temporary fix, but for now it’s a vital way of giving these precious pinewoods a fighting chance of recovery until effective landscape-scale deer management can be properly established."