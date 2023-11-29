Ancon Construction, Wag'n Tails win award

Nov. 28—GOSHEN — Ancon Construction of Goshen and Wag'n Tails of Granger won the Excellence in Construction award from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana/Kentucky.

The ABC of Indiana/Kentucky Award of Excellence program, recognizing outstanding projects, signifies the high standards upheld by Merit Shop contractors, showcasing the exceptional quality of work by ABC-affiliated companies, according to information provided by Ancon.

Wag'n Tails, a leader in the mobile pet grooming industry, had Ancon Construction design and construct a corporate office and showroom complex. Utilizing a pre-engineered metal building, Ancon stated they created a flexible warehouse showroom, enhancing customer experience and product quality.

Dennis Gnetz, CEO of Wag'n Tails, said, "We chose to partner with Ancon Construction because of their exceptional customer service, vision, and craftsmanship. So, I wasn't surprised when I heard that Ancon Construction had received an award. Their exceptional work not only reflects their commitment to excellence but also their ability to bring our vision to life in a remarkable way."

Doug VonGunten, president of Ancon Construction, emphasized that the recent ABC Awards highlight their team's skills in design-build projects and underscore their commitment to excellence. He expressed pride in the hard work of their employee-owners and excitement for future accomplishments.